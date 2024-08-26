^

Oil price rollback set on August 27

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 6:31pm
Oil price rollback set on August 27
This photo shows oil pumps in a gasoline station in Manila.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, August 27.

In separate advisories, petroleum retailers Jetti, Petron, PTT, UniOil, Flying V, CleanFuel, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Down by P1.90 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P1.15 per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Down by P1.85 per liter

Last week, oil firms implemented a price hike in their pump prices.

Diesel prices were up by P1.20 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P1 per liter.

Kerosene prices were also up by P1 last week. 

SeaOil, PetroGazz, Flying V, UniOil, PTT, Petron, Jetti, Caltex and Shell's oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while CleanFuel will implemented the price changes at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.

