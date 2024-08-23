^

Business

SMIC named conglomerate of the year

The Philippine Star
August 23, 2024 | 12:00am
SMIC named conglomerate of the year

MANILA, Philippines — International Business Awards The International Business Awards, one of the world’s premier business awards programs, have conferred SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) with distinguished accolades at the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

SM Investments received a Gold Stevie® for Company of the Year in the Conglomerates category and a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report.

The Gold Stevie® highlighted SMIC’s exceptional growth from a small shoe store in Manila to becoming one of the Philippines’ largest and most diversified conglomerates. This award underlined the company’s unwavering commitment to its customers across its expansive network in retail, property, banking and investment sectors.

Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of SMIC said: “This recognition inspires us more to deliver products and services that matter to our customers while positively impacting the communities we serve. We hope to continue growing together with our stakeholders and to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

SM’s contributions to the Philippine economy are substantial, supporting over 130,000 jobs and aiding more than 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises. The award also underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability through the SM Foundation, which has advanced education, healthcare, and community welfare, benefiting over one million Filipinos and supporting thousands of scholars.

Additionally, SM Investments’ Integrated Report 2023, with the theme “Committed to Our Customers,” was awarded a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report. This recognition highlights the report’s clear and effective communication, showcasing SM Investments’ adherence to global reporting standards and dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction. Notably, the Integrated Report 2022 also earned a Bronze Stevie® in the same category last year.

The Stevie® Awards, renowned for celebrating global business excellence, received over 3,600 entries from organizations across 62 nations and territories for the 2024 awards.

vuukle comment

SMIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fintech and Olympics

By Lito Villanueva | 1 day ago
Sports and fintech are parallels.
Business
fbtw
Profit taking halts market climb

Profit taking halts market climb

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market failed to sustain its climb as profit taking snapped its three-day winning streak. The Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw
PSE lifts trading suspension on Dominion Holdings shares

PSE lifts trading suspension on Dominion Holdings shares

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange lifted the trading suspension of Dominion Holdings Inc. after it complied with regulatory ...
Business
fbtw
PAL backs NAIA terminal reshuffle

PAL backs NAIA terminal reshuffle

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which was affected by terminal reassignment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, has...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Group creates food, agribusiness powerhouse

Aboitiz Group creates food, agribusiness powerhouse

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Aboitiz Group has created an integrated food and agribusiness powerhouse that is strategically positioned to become a...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LBC optimistic on H2 recovery

LBC optimistic on H2 recovery

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Express courier LBC Express Holdings Inc. is looking to rebound in the second semester on the back of traditional demand...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI&rsquo;s new port readies for entry of larger ships

ICTSI’s new port readies for entry of larger ships

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
International Container Terminal Services Inc. has bought a new set of equipment for its new port in Iloilo that would allow...
Business
fbtw
Domestic trade down 14.9% in Q2

Domestic trade down 14.9% in Q2

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Goods traded within the country registered a double-digit decline in the second quarter amid high prices and interest ra...
Business
fbtw

Transformational leadership tackled at franchising confab

1 hour ago
Franchise Asia Philippines, the country’s premier gathering in the franchise industry, will present the C-Suite Forum: “Transformational Leadership: Taking the Business to the Next Level,” on Sept....
Business
fbtw

BPOs need more nurses

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Yes, you read that right.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with