SMIC named conglomerate of the year

MANILA, Philippines — International Business Awards The International Business Awards, one of the world’s premier business awards programs, have conferred SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) with distinguished accolades at the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

SM Investments received a Gold Stevie® for Company of the Year in the Conglomerates category and a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report.

The Gold Stevie® highlighted SMIC’s exceptional growth from a small shoe store in Manila to becoming one of the Philippines’ largest and most diversified conglomerates. This award underlined the company’s unwavering commitment to its customers across its expansive network in retail, property, banking and investment sectors.

Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of SMIC said: “This recognition inspires us more to deliver products and services that matter to our customers while positively impacting the communities we serve. We hope to continue growing together with our stakeholders and to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

SM’s contributions to the Philippine economy are substantial, supporting over 130,000 jobs and aiding more than 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises. The award also underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability through the SM Foundation, which has advanced education, healthcare, and community welfare, benefiting over one million Filipinos and supporting thousands of scholars.

Additionally, SM Investments’ Integrated Report 2023, with the theme “Committed to Our Customers,” was awarded a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report. This recognition highlights the report’s clear and effective communication, showcasing SM Investments’ adherence to global reporting standards and dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction. Notably, the Integrated Report 2022 also earned a Bronze Stevie® in the same category last year.

The Stevie® Awards, renowned for celebrating global business excellence, received over 3,600 entries from organizations across 62 nations and territories for the 2024 awards.