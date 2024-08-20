^

Business

MPIC eyes protein segment in agribusiness

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2024 | 12:00am
MPIC eyes protein segment in agribusiness
For its agribusiness, MPIC made its entry into the sector in 2022 through a partnership with the Carmen’s Best Group, which was followed by another agri venture last year with the acquisition of 34.76 percent ownership in Axelum Resources Corp., a manufacturer and exporter globally of high-quality coconut products.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) intends to fortify its agribusiness as it looks to further diversify its portfolio by venturing into the protein segment.

“We continuously want to look at areas where we can implement technology that will increase yield. We want to enter the protein segment because part of our core strategy is to look at the Filipino plate. We want to take a look at the protein segment which would either be meat, eggs or aquaculture,” Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV) president and CEO Juan Victor Hernandez said.

“All of those are very interesting. To be frank, for meat, we are kind of cautious because of ASF (African swine  fever) in terms of pork. For chicken, there’s avian flu. But for eggs, that’s a very interesting area that we would take a look at so we’re looking at that,” he said.

Hernandez said the group is also exploring ways to further utilize carabaos.

“We like to look at carabaos because we have a lot of carabaos in the Philippines. It’s a quintessential symbol of agriculture. But we only use it for tilling the land,” Hernandez said.

“In other countries, they actually milk the carabao. So if I can get, for example, two liters from every farmer, that’s extra income for the farmer that I can process into cheese,” he said.

For its agribusiness, MPIC made its entry into the sector in 2022 through a partnership with the Carmen’s Best Group, which was followed by another agri venture last year with the acquisition of 34.76 percent ownership in Axelum Resources Corp., a manufacturer and exporter globally of high-quality coconut products.

Last month, MPAV announced agreements to acquire 100 percent of Universal Harvester Dairy Farms Inc. (UHDFI) in a bid to continue its mission to provide fresh, high-quality dairy products for the Filipino people.

Located in Maramag, Bukidnon, UHDFI operates under the Bukidnon Milk Company brand.

It produces fresh milk, flavored milk, yogurt and cheese products, with presence primarily focused on key cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Our ice cream business is growing double. In fact, our first half number this year in terms of ice cream, we’ve already achieved the full year revenue of 2022 in ice cream when we invested in Carmen’s Best. So that’s an achievement that we’re proud of. And we are going to continue to push on the ice cream side,” Hernandez said.

“Ice cream is doing well and we have plans to grow. Now with the new supply we can now work on expanding our dairy line, which is fresh milk. We will now start the growth path for the dairy line,” he said.

Beyond investments in production, MPAV intends to further promote the dairy ecosystem with corn plantations and silage production in other parts of the country.

Other MPAV developments include Metro Pacific Dairy Farms, a modern and integrated dairy facility in Laguna scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2025 and Metro Pacific Fresh Farms, the largest vegetable greenhouse facility in the country located in San Rafael, Bulacan scheduled to be operational by fourth quarter this year.

 “That’s three and a half hectares worth of greenhouses, the largest in the country and we will be producing 800 metric tons of vegetables annually,” Hernandez said.

“And we’ve been given instructions already next year that the three and a half hectares, we will double to seven, which is the original plan. Seven hectares to produce 1,600 metric tons of vegetables,” he said.

vuukle comment

INVESTMENTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
United Kingdom unlocks P370 billion credit facility for Philippines

United Kingdom unlocks P370 billion credit facility for Philippines

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The United Kingdom is channeling £5 billion (about P370 billion) in credit financing to fuel British firms’ export...
Business
fbtw
Stocks seen sustaining momentum

Stocks seen sustaining momentum

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market is expected to sustain its upward trajectory this week as investors are likely to hunt for bargains.
Business
fbtw
Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government has collected P2.2 trillion in tax revenues as of end-July, hitting almost 60 percent of its full year goal...
Business
fbtw
Top Line readies P3.2 billion IPO

Top Line readies P3.2 billion IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. is preparing for a P3.2-billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Meralco keen on hiking SPNEC stake

Meralco keen on hiking SPNEC stake

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is interested in increasing its investments in SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), drawn...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New NAIA terminal assignments underway

New NAIA terminal assignments underway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The incoming operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) plans to reorganize the terminal assignment of domestic...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank expands offers for ultra-rich clients

UnionBank expands offers for ultra-rich clients

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is planning to introduce a suite of new and enhanced investments products for its ultra-high-net-worth...
Business
fbtw
Billionaire Mike Lynch missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily

Billionaire Mike Lynch missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily

3 hours ago
UK businessman Mike Lynch, who was recently acquitted in the United States of an $11 billion fraud, is among those missing...
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed as traders prepare for Powell speech

Markets mixed as traders prepare for Powell speech

8 hours ago
Equities were mixed Monday following last week's strong performance, with traders focused on a closely followed meeting of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with