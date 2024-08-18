Environmental stewardship

Cleaning up our rivers has become one of the personal advocacies of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) chairman Ramon Ang. That, and solving the traffic problem and job generation and food security for the country as well.

And SMC has been spending its own funds for this river cleanup project. In 2020, it started with this ambitious program which a P1-billion initiative to clean up the Tullahan River. This led to the removal of some 1.1 million tons of waste from an 11-kilometer stretch of that river.

SMC then took on a more difficult challenge, this time, to clean up the Pasig River starting in 2021 for which it spent another P2 billion. Last year, it completed the cleanup of Pasig River where it removed nearly 1.2 million metric tons of silt and waste.

The project has since moved to Bulacan where many low-lying towns are perennially flooded due in large part to clogged rivers that prevent the flow of floodwaters out of Manila Bay, according to one news report.

SMC’s Bulacan river cleanup efforts have cleared 2.6 million tons of silt and wastes from the Marilao River, Guiguinto River and Pamarawan River as of last April.

Were it not for these river cleanup activities, imagine the far worse impact recent Typhoon Carina would have caused.

I recently came across a new website called BetterRiverPH that offers a fresh and detailed perspective on SMC’s ambitious efforts to clean up our polluted rivers.

It says that they have already removed over 7.2 million metric tons of waste from vital waterways in and around the metropolis.

Again, this initiative had been carried out without any cost to the government or taxpayers. This isn’t part of the government’s flood control budget.

This online platform highlights one of SMC’s proactive approaches in addressing environmental challenges and mitigating the growing risks of flooding, especially as climate change continues to intensify these issues.

SMC’s efforts extend across a vast network of rivers, including the Tullahan, Pasig, and San Juan Rivers, as well as those in flood-prone Bulacan. These clean ups have not only removed millions of tons of waste but have also deepened and widened river channels, significantly increasing their water-holding capacity and reducing flooding in nearby areas.

Currently, the company is cleaning up the Pamarawan and Kalero Rivers in the Malolos area. The cleanup of the Pamarawan River, in particular, supports another SMC project which is the country’s first complete biodiversity offset for migratory shorebirds, now attracting birdwatchers from various regions.

The silt and mud from these cleaned rivers are ingeniously repurposed to develop shallow water ponds, creating ideal habitats for these migratory birds.

Looking ahead, SMC plans to survey the Pampanga River and other rivers in Metro Manila for further cleanup efforts. This ongoing commitment to expanding their initiative reflects their dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all Filipinos.

The initial positive impact of these efforts is evident during Typhoon Carina. While destructive, the damages were not as devastating as Typhoon Ondoy’s. It’s chilling to imagine the potential consequences had those 7.2 million tons of silt and waste remained in the rivers.

For a large corporation like SMC, which often faces criticism and scrutiny from special interest groups, the BetterRiverPH website serves multiple purposes.

As a company contributing to over six percent of the country’s gross domestic product or GDP, SMC naturally attracts attention. This website offers a clear view of its environmental actions, counters misinformation, and highlights its positive contributions.

It encourages dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders, promoting a shared responsibility for the environment. It also showcases the tangible benefits of the project, such as improved water quality, restored ecosystems, and enhanced livelihood opportunities for local communities.

In essence, the BetterRiverPH website and its expanded river cleanup advocacy symbolize a commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Philippines. They demonstrate the power of corporate stewardship and inspire collective action toward a sustainable future.

This proves that despite the many environmental challenges we have, positive change is possible. It shows that when good intentions are backed by real action, they can make a real difference. And in these times of unpredictable weather, these efforts could be what stands between manageable adversity and a full-blown disaster.

