^

Business

Filipinos spending P64 a day for 3 meals not 'food poor' — NEDA

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 10:59am
Filipinos spending P64 a day for 3 meals not 'food poor' â�� NEDA
Vendors tend to their stalls as customers browse at a market in Manila on September 21, 2022. The Asian Development Bank on September 21 cut its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia, with crippling Covid-19 lockdowns in China, conflict in Ukraine and efforts to combat inflation dragging on the region.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos who spend a little more than P21.3 per meal are not considered food poor, according to the government’s current metrics to measure poverty. 

During the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s (DBCC) briefing at the Senate on Tuesday, Sen. Nancy Binay asked the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan what the threshold was for food poverty. 

Balisacan said that accounting for inflation, the threshold is P64 a day for three meals, or roughly P21.3 per meal per person. The amount has already increased since 2021, which was then at P55 a day. 

“The basket has not been changed for some time, your honor,” Balisacan said. 

"When you compute poverty thresholds with an old number which is not, obviously not workable anymore, P20 per meal, hindi totoo yung poverty forecast niyo (your poverty forecast is not true),” Sen. Grace Poe said. 

The NEDA secretary admitted that the number was outdated, as it was set more than a decade ago. However, he explained that it was not NEDA that determined that basket. 

According to Balisacan, the computation for the basket was from the recommended food items from the Department of Health and the Food and Nutrition Research Institute. NEDA merely gave the numbers.  

However, the NEDA chief acknowledged that high rice inflation alone exceeds the meal. 

Binay said that the numbers do not match with what is needed for people to live beyond the minimum necessities. Balisacan agreed with this, saying that the numbers need to be revisited. 

Balisacan, however, maintained that the threshold needed to be set as a metric. He likened it to a ruler that should remain at a constant length.

“Our interest, insofar as monitoring is concerned is to answer the question: are our policies, programs, strategies working insofar as reducing poverty is concerned?” he said. 

The NEDA chief said that even if the poverty threshold was adjusted by 20%, the trend of poverty reduction would still be the same. 

“So far as 2021, 2023 is concerned, yes the conclusion is the same, that poverty indeed decreased regardless of whatever reasonable poverty lines you employed,” Balisacan said. 

However, Balisacan said that the poverty threshold does not necessarily determine how much aid the government doles out to the public. He cited the Department of Social Welfare and Development's monitoring.

“The numbers there that they use is different from what we use for poverty monitoring. The use of these lines is only for poverty monitoring so that we can guarantee that the programs, projects and policies that we deployed are getting the results that are expected,” Balisacan said.  

vuukle comment

ARSENIO BALISACAN

NANCY BINAY

NEDA

POVERTY

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t workers can get salary increase as early as August &ndash; DBM

Gov’t workers can get salary increase as early as August – DBM

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The department chief, however, said the exact date of implementation depends on how fast agencies are able to compute and...
Business
fbtw

Unspent budget

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Technocrats refer to it as the lack of absorptive capacity or a government agency’s inability to use its budget and thus provide services needed by our people.
Business
fbtw

A holiday in Ortigas

By Marianne Go | 12 hours ago
Last week, I enjoyed a brief but relaxing overnight holiday in the bustling heart of Ortigas at the Holiday Inn Manila to experience for myself what the Gokongwei Group’s Robinsons Hotels and Resorts has...
Business
fbtw
Market recovers, peso firms up

Market recovers, peso firms up

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
The stock market bounced back after a sluggish week-opener as investors sought inspiration from positive first half earnings...
Business
fbtw
Officials explain how inflation impacts national budget

Officials explain how inflation impacts national budget

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Inflation is on everyone’s mind as the Senate officially begins its budget season, with the Development Budget Coordination...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP sees more room to keep rates high

BSP sees more room to keep rates high

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees more room to keep borrowing costs elevated following the faster-than-expected economic...
Business
fbtw
Terra Solar gets BOI green lane certification

Terra Solar gets BOI green lane certification

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Terra Solar Philippines Inc. has secured green lane certification from the Board of Investments for its P185 billion solar...
Business
fbtw
PLDT keeps H1 profit at P18.4 billion

PLDT keeps H1 profit at P18.4 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The largest Philippine telco expanded its wireless and enterprise segments in the first half of the year to keep its profit...
Business
fbtw
LTG nets P12.8 billion from January to June

LTG nets P12.8 billion from January to June

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
LT Group Inc. of taipan Lucio Tan saw its earnings dip slightly in the first half as lower income from tobacco business weighed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with