^

Business

Explainer: How inflation impacts our national budget

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 6:21pm
Explainer: How inflation impacts our national budget
Vendors wait for customers at a market in Manila on May 9, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Tuesday has questioned the impact of inflation on the national government’s budgeting.

He noted that Congress approved a budget for 2023 with the hope of meeting the government's target inflation rate.

Despite this, inflation for 2023 exceeded the target range of 2% to 4%. The actual headline inflation ended at around 6%. 

“Do we use our budget to obsess with that budget? Kasi looks like it really does not affect much the process,” Pimentel said during the briefing.  

According to Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, higher inflation rates have an unexpected upside of higher government revenues. 

“We have a budget sensitivity for the macroeconomic parameters, and based on our data, for inflation rate at least, a 1% increase of inflation will grow our revenues by P33.9 billion, and there’s no deficit implication is expected since government expenditures are limited by the available appropriations however,” Pangandaman said. 

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper supports this, indicating that inflation can temporarily improve fiscal balances as revenue adjusts quickly, while primary expenditures take longer to catch up.

However, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan noted the negative effects of inflation on economic growth.

He explained that inflation drives up the cost of goods and services, leading to reduced consumer spending.

“Because of the unexpectedly high inflation resulted in the lower growth performance, as you could see the domestic demand growth was lower than expected, particularly household consumption was negatively affected by the high inflation, and because that high inflation was also associated with high interest rate with the lag, that also affected the investment side of the equation,” Balisacan explained.      

A 2023 Pulse Asia survey supports these findings, showing that 95% of Filipinos are spending more on food, but more than half are actually eating less.

As a result, large chunks of the budget are devoted to assisting the population in coping with the impacts of inflation. 

During the briefing, Pangandaman explained that the National Expenditure Program (NEP) includes provisions for social assistance to address the impacts of inflation. As inflation increases, additional aid is allocated through agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The proposed budget for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the government’s flagship poverty alleviation program, went up by P7.9 billion, going from P106.3 billion in the 2024 budget to P114.2 billion in the 2025 NEP. 

Executive Order 64 has introduced a wage hike for civilian government workers, with P70 billion allocated in the 2025 NEP for this purpose.

Balisacan also said that the effects of inflation have a lag effect, meaning the full impact will not be felt immediately

“We are budgeting for expenses of the government based on our expectation of growth, our target for growth. If our growth for this year is going to be lower because of the past inflation, and passing interest rates, then we are not going to achieve the target and then that will lead to deficits and even debt,” Balisacan said. 

vuukle comment

AMENAH PANGANDAMAN

AQUILINO PIMENTEL III

INFLATION

SECRETARY ARSENIO BALISACAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t workers can get salary increase as early as August &ndash; DBM

Gov’t workers can get salary increase as early as August – DBM

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The department chief, however, said the exact date of implementation depends on how fast agencies are able to compute and...
Business
fbtw
Market down as investors stay on sidelines

Market down as investors stay on sidelines

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of this week’s Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy meeting, pulling the market...
Business
fbtw
Stocks to take cues from BSP policy decision

Stocks to take cues from BSP policy decision

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market hopes to sustain its momentum this week as investors seek direction on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s...
Business
fbtw

Public warned on proliferation of fake government accounts

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission are alerting the public about schemes that impersonate legitimate entities and personalities to entice the public to invest.
Business
fbtw
RCBC nets P4.5 billion in H1

RCBC nets P4.5 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. posted a 26.8-percent decline in net income to P4.45 billion in the first half from P6.22 billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC clears Vista Land&rsquo;s P5 billion preferred share offer

SEC clears Vista Land’s P5 billion preferred share offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the preferred shares offering of Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. worth up...
Business
fbtw
Franchise forum to explore secrets to branding success

Franchise forum to explore secrets to branding success

19 hours ago
As part of Asia’s premier international franchising conference next month, Franchise Asia Philippines will showcase...
Business
fbtw
CREIT H1 profit up 12%

CREIT H1 profit up 12%

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Strong revenues fueled a double-digit earnings rise for Citicore Energy REIT Corp. in the first half.
Business
fbtw

Clarifications on the revenue regulations implementing the EOPT Act

By Marie Antonette Jaron | 19 hours ago
Since the effectivity of Republic Act 11976, otherwise known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act on January 22, 2024, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued several Revenue Regulations to implement the said law.
Business
fbtw
JG Summit income rises in H1

JG Summit income rises in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
JG Summit Holdings Inc. saw its core earnings nearly double to P18.1 billion in the first half, boosted by the strong demand...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with