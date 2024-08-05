^

Another oil price cut set on August 6

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 4:52pm
A gas station attendant is seen filling up vehicles at a pump station in Paco, Manila on July 27, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a price rollback on their pump products in the first week of August.

This marks the second consecutive week of oil price reduction by oil companies.

In separate advisories on Monday, Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Caltex, Jetti, PetroGazz and UniOil announced the following price adjustments for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Down by P0.20 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P0.10 per liter
  • Kerosene prices - Down by P0.45 per liter

Last week, oil companies also implemented a price rollback on pump products. 

Diesel prices were slashed by P0.85 per liter and gasoline prices were up by P0.75 per liter.

Kerosene prices were also down by P0.45 per liter last week.

SeaOil, UniOil, Jetti, PetroGazz, Caltex, SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while CleanFuel will implement the price changes at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.

