^

Business

Vista Land raises $300 million from bond issuance

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2024 | 12:00am
Vista Land raises $300 million from bond issuance
Manuel Villar Jr.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the listed property developer chaired by tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., has raised $300 million from the sale of dollar-denominated notes through its wholly owned subsidiary.

In a stock exchange filing, Vista Land said subsidiary VLL International Inc. has completed the issuance of the 9.375 percent senior guaranteed notes due 2029.

The notes were issued under VLL International ’s $2 billion medium term note program that was approved early this year for the issuance of dollar denominated notes “from time to time.”

The notes issued are guaranteed by the Vista Land and other subsidiaries such as Brittany Corp., Camella Homes Inc., Communities Philippines Inc., Crown Asia Properties Inc., Vista Residences Inc. and Vistamalls Inc.

The proceeds of the fund raising activity will be used for refinancing, working capital, investment and other general corporate purposes.

DBS Bank Ltd. and HSBC (B&D) acted as joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the notes issuance.

KIS Asia served as joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, while Union Bank of the Philippines was the domestic lead manager.

Vista Land operates its residential and commercial property development business through six distinct business units.

For this year, the company has earmarked P30 billion in capital expenditures to boost its residential offering and expand its land bank.

Majority or 98 percent of the group’s 2024 capex budget will be used for construction and land development of its residential units, while the remaining two percent is allocated for land acquisition and investment properties construction.

vuukle comment

MANUEL VILLAR JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BARMM's capital now has BSP branch

BARMM's capital now has BSP branch

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Officials on Monday inaugurated the new operations center of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Cotabato City,...
Business
fbtw
MVP Group bets big on online payments

MVP Group bets big on online payments

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is placing a big bet on the potential of online payment, signing separate deals to invest in Bayad...
Business
fbtw
19 economic zones proposed in Senate

19 economic zones proposed in Senate

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
There are a total of 19 proposed economic zones in the Senate, according to Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri
Business
fbtw
Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
Is the Philippines still the second largest biggest exporter of bananas in the world?
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed in cautious trade ahead of central bank decisions

Markets mixed in cautious trade ahead of central bank decisions

8 hours ago
Equity markets were mixed Tuesday as investors jockey ahead of a slew of central bank decisions, key economic data and earnings...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Slower fiscal consolidation hounds Marcos administration

Slower fiscal consolidation hounds Marcos administration

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government may have to contend with slow fiscal consolidation over the next few years amid headwinds and the insistence...
Business
fbtw

Job threat

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
I had lunch with an old friend from our UP Diliman days.
Business
fbtw
Factory gate prices post slower decline in June

Factory gate prices post slower decline in June

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Producer prices of manufactured goods posted a smaller drop in June from the previous month due mainly to the increase in...
Business
fbtw
Government to start controlled use of ASF vaccine in Q3

Government to start controlled use of ASF vaccine in Q3

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will start its “controlled” vaccination of pigs against African swine fever within the third quarter...
Business
fbtw

Request for funding, but slow action

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
It always seems to be the case. Quick requests for funding, but slow action, and eventually questions on where all that money was spent.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with