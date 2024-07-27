^

Business

BOI, Mizuho Bank renew partnership for investment promotion

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2024 | 12:00am
BOI, Mizuho Bank renew partnership for investment promotion
Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo and Mizuho Bank Manila Branch general manager Masaaki Wada signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on July 16.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Investments (BOI) and Mizuho Bank Ltd. have renewed their partnership to promote the Philippines as an investment destination for Japanese firms.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo and Mizuho Bank Manila Branch general manager Masaaki Wada signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on July 16.

Under the agreement, both parties committed to continue their cooperation in promoting investment opportunities in the Philippines to Japanese investors.   

Through the MOU, the aim is to strengthen their cooperation through the conduct of investment seminars or missions, including business-matching activities. 

“BOI aims to continue partnering with Mizuho Bank in investment promotion initiatives, exchange of information support and in conducting fruitful meetings not just in Japan but also in the Philippines,” Rodolfo said.   

One of the outcomes of the BOI’s partnership with Mizuho Bank was the investment made by Japan’s largest furniture and home furnishing chain Nitori Holdings Co Ltd., which opened its first store in the Philippines at the Mitsukoshi Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on April 18.

“Mizuho Bank has been pivotal in our efforts to attract Japanese investors. This is exemplified by our collaboration with Nitori, which led to a project that will create jobs for Filipinos. This contributes to the success of our trade and investment relations with Japan, as most investments in equity capital placements originate from Japan. True enough, our collaboration with Mizuho Bank has been the catalyst for these investments,” Rodolfo said.

The BOI, which is set to hold an investment promotions mission to Japan in the fourth quarter, is looking forward to another opportunity to work with Mizuho Bank.

With the renewed MOU, Wada said Mizuho Bank is hoping for a stronger partnership with BOI.

Mizuho Bank was the first foreign bank to sign an MOU with the BOI for investment promotion cooperation in July 2017.

In 2019, the MOU was renewed with a longer validity period of five years.

Granted an expanded universal banking license by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2009, the Mizuho Bank Manila Branch offers corporate or project finance, syndicated loans, trade settlement, deposit, remittance, as well as foreign exchange and financial advisory to major Japanese and Philippine companies. 

Japan has consistently been among the top five sources of investments in the Philippines.

In the latter part of 2023, approved investments from Japan reached P57.47 billion, up 10.6 percent from the previous year.

In terms of sectors, Japanese firms have shown interest in investing in the country in manufacturing; real estate; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; information and communication and transportation and storage. 

vuukle comment

INVESTMENTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reduce PhilHealth premium

Reduce PhilHealth premium

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last January, PhilHealth announced that the members’ premium contribution will increase to five percent from four percent...
Business
fbtw
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

1 day ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has received assurance from European plane maker Airbus that its latest order for long-haul...
Business
fbtw
Stock market suffers from typhoon&rsquo;s wrath

Stock market suffers from typhoon’s wrath

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices were not spared from the wrath of Typhoon Carina as the stock market plummeted yesterday on its return following...
Business
fbtw
Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines wants higher penalties to be imposed on counterfeiting and piracy as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its expansion outside of Metro Manila, this time blessing Iloilo with direct...
Business
fbtw
Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
The Philippines has one of the worst broadband reliability and access distribution in the world, a study showed, in yet another...
Business
fbtw

The solution is in the problem

By Francis J. Kong | 44 minutes ago
Don’t despair when you are faced with a question that seems to have no answer.
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
The Ayala Group and Eton Properties have honored the enormous contribution of visionary leader Lucio Tan by naming an integral...
Business
fbtw
4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
Four Japanese manufacturing companies with facilities inside the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) economic zone in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with