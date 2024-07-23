^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 9:04am
LIST: Flights canceled on July 23 due to 'Carina'

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some international and domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi).

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Shenzhen Airlines, PAL Express, Cebu Pacific and CebGo to and from Shenzen, China; Basco, Batanes; Busuanga, Palawan; Tuguegara, Cagayan; San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., Carina's center of the eye was estimated was estimated based on all available data at 380 kilometers East of Aparri, Cagayan. It packs maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 160 kph and central pressure of 975 hPa.

PAGASA added that Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 was hoisted over several areas in Luzon.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8 a.m., Tuesday:

Shenzhen Airlines (ZH)

  • ZH 9011/9012 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

vuukle comment

MIAA

PAGASA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cebu Pacific in talks to acquire AirSWIFT

Cebu Pacific in talks to acquire AirSWIFT

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Gokongweis and the Zobels are in talks for yet another major deal, this time for Cebu Pacific’s acquisition of boutique...
Business
fbtw
Marcos targets 350 airport, seaport projects by end of term

Marcos targets 350 airport, seaport projects by end of term

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set an ambitious goal of building and improving gateways before the end of his term in 20...
Business
fbtw
Sky Cable goes broadband, links to Converge fiber lines

Sky Cable goes broadband, links to Converge fiber lines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Pay TV provider Sky Cable Corp. has taken a significant leap to improve its connectivity services and widen its subscriber...
Business
fbtw

AEV, AGI keen on hiking 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Conglomerates Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. and Alliance Global Group Inc. are keen on jacking up their capital spending for next year.
Business
fbtw
P46 billion plan to prep Clark for multi-airport future

P46 billion plan to prep Clark for multi-airport future

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Clark International Airport will be leaning on a P46-billion development plan, commitment from leading airlines, and the emerging...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market retreats as investors take profit

Market retreats as investors take profit

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Share prices fell as investors took profits ahead of President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address along with news of...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land eyes $300 million from dollar notes issuance

Vista Land eyes $300 million from dollar notes issuance

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. could raise $300 million from the issuance of dollar-denominated notes through its wholly owned...
Business
fbtw
RCBC joins ranks of top 500 firms in Southeast Asia

RCBC joins ranks of top 500 firms in Southeast Asia

11 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation continues to break glass ceilings this 2024 as it joined the elite ranks of the Fortune...
Business
fbtw

Compliance: An update to registration procedures and invoicing requirements

By Janna Lyka Lamsen | 11 hours ago
With the enactment of Republic Act 11976 otherwise known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, amendments to registration procedures and invoicing requirements are now being implemented – primarily mandating all...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with