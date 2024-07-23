LIST: Flights canceled on July 23 due to 'Carina'
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some international and domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi).
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Shenzhen Airlines, PAL Express, Cebu Pacific and CebGo to and from Shenzen, China; Basco, Batanes; Busuanga, Palawan; Tuguegara, Cagayan; San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., Carina's center of the eye was estimated was estimated based on all available data at 380 kilometers East of Aparri, Cagayan. It packs maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 160 kph and central pressure of 975 hPa.
PAGASA added that Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 was hoisted over several areas in Luzon.
Here are the canceled flights as of 8 a.m., Tuesday:
Shenzhen Airlines (ZH)
- ZH 9011/9012 Manila-Shenzhen-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
— Rosette Adel
