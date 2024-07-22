^

LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to 'Carina'

Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 2:28pm
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Carina (International name: Gaemi).

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express, Cebu Pacific and CebGo to and from Basco, Batanes; Tuguegarao, Cagayan; San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 11 a.m., Carina's center of the eye was estimated 340 kilometers East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora (17.4 °North, 125.1 °East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Here are the canceled flights as of 12:45 p.m., Monday:

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

