LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to 'Carina'

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Carina (International name: Gaemi).

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express, Cebu Pacific and CebGo to and from Basco, Batanes; Tuguegarao, Cagayan; San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 11 a.m., Carina's center of the eye was estimated 340 kilometers East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora (17.4 °North, 125.1 °East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Here are the canceled flights as of 12:45 p.m., Monday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel