Boutique airline Sunlight Air brings back travel fest to mark 5th anniversary

Sunlight Air launches with a bold dedication to revolutionizing air travel by providing a new concept of “aviation service” and a seamless travel experience to domestic travelers at a competitive price.

MANILA, Philippines — Sunlight Air, a domestic boutique airline in the Philippines, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the return of Grand Travel Fest and a launch of its application.

Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest, happening on July 26 to 28 at the Palm Drive Activity Center, Glorietta 2 in Makati City, will offer deals and perks to mall goers and travel enthusiasts.

Among the exclusive discounted offers include up to 55% off on accommodations at partner hotels like Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark and Fili Hotel-NUSTAR Cebu.

Its event partners GCash and BPI will also be offering up to 20% off Sunlight Air fares, with special BPI installment offers at 0% interest and Buy Now, Pay Later options for all fares, SmartPass and vacation package deals.

Visitors of the fest could also exclusive P5 one-way base fare deal on all Sunlight Air routes including top destinations such as Coron, Siargao, Cebu and Boracay.

The carrier partnered with Gree, The 815 Co, But First, Coffee and more brands that are expected to provide giveaways to event attendees.

“From our operational move to Clark to the launch of multiple new routes, the company has seen immense growth not only as an airline but also in the community of passengers we have built over the last five years. With this year’s Grand Travel Fest, we hope to reach even more passengers and treat our customers with exclusive deals they can enjoy as a show of our appreciation for all their support,” Sunlight Air chief executive officer Ryna Brito-Garcia said.

The three-day travel fair is open to the public for free and open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New app

As part of the fifth anniversary celebration, the airline will be also launching its new Sunlight Air App, designed to make flight reservation and check-in processes smoother and more seamless. The app allows passengers to manage their bookings on mobile and monitor flight status in real-time.

“We’re excited to launch the Sunlight Air App on our fifth anniversary as it aligns with our goal to provide our passengers with only the best in customer service. Through this app, we strive to streamline processes further, and make it easier for both old and new patrons to experience Sunlight and explore even more destinations around the Philippines,” Brito-Garcia said.