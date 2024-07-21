Path to progress

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prepares to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, there is an increasing and more pressing need for him to also emphasize the critical importance of energy reforms in achieving his administration’s ambitious economic agenda.

His administration’s Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 notes that the Philippines has historically grappled with some of the highest electricity prices in Asia. This has been a major deterrent to foreign direct investment, particularly in energy-intensive industries. This has stymied the growth of our domestic manufacturing industry and has impacted the country’s broader economic development. Aside from this, high electricity costs have hurt businesses and burdened more Filipino households, making our everyday lives more expensive and challenging.

The PDP 2023-2028 outlines the government’s comprehensive strategy for Philippine economic transformation. However, the plan’s success hinges significantly on addressing the longstanding issues in the energy sector.

One of the PDP’s primary goals is to ensure energy affordability, accessibility and reliability. Lowering electricity costs must be at the forefront of this agenda. To achieve this, allowing competition in the energy utility sector fosters an environment where new and better players can enter the market and drive down prices, enhancing affordability for Filipino consumers.

Equally important is the reliability of our energy supply. Frequent power outages and supply deficiencies have disrupted business operations and undermined public confidence. Modernizing the national grid, addressing grid congestion and completing critical projects already in the pipeline are all too essential. Enhancing grid resilience against natural and man-made disasters will ensure a steady and reliable power supply.

Apart from these, the government must also tackle the inefficiencies plaguing many electric cooperatives, particularly those serving our more rural areas. These cooperatives often struggle with financial instability, outdated and dilapidated infrastructure and continued management challenges, all leading to unreliable service. Holding them accountable for their mistakes and knowing when to rescind their franchise is crucial to achieving total electrification and spurring economic development in the countryside.

The President has the opportunity to significantly impact Filipino families by championing these kinds of energy reforms during his SONA. The administration needs to emphasize the critical role of affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in driving economic growth that aligns with its broader goals of inclusive development and prosperity for all Filipinos.

As the nation listens to the President’s report, we hope that he will articulate a clear and actionable vision for transforming the country’s energy sector. By doing so, he can pave the way for a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for the Philippines.

Strides in healthcare

Two years into the term of President Marcos Jr., the Philippines continues to face various issues on multiple fronts.

While it may be under the radar, the government appears to be making promising steps toward full implementation of the Universal Healthcare Act. The law mandates every single Filipino, regardless of his/her socio-economic class, to have equitable access to healthcare services.

Unlike other national issues, healthcare does not usually take the spotlight in the public eye. An exception to this was when the COVID-19 pandemic, a global public health emergency, took place resulting in developments about the country’s healthcare system dominating the headlines everyday.

Under President Marcos Jr., the Department of Health (DOH) seems to be finally paying attention to healthcare, especially when it comes to enhancing the accessibility of health-related services to the Filipino people.

Recently, the DOH published its eight-point agenda which covers various targets such as prevention of diseases, integration of technology into healthcare services, preparedness for future pandemics and upholding the rights of healthcare workers.

In relation to this, the DOH has also stepped up in opening state-owned healthcare facilities such as the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) Centers throughout the country. For the DOH, these BUCAS Centers represent long-term solutions to making primary healthcare more reachable to Filipinos.

There are European countries that have successfully rolled out universal health care through a single-payer system. An example is the United Kingdom, which is known for its National Health Service (NHS). In the UK, the NHS is funded by taxes collected from all its citizens. Given the efficient collection and spending of taxes, British citizens get to enjoy high-quality healthcare without having to worry about out-of-pocket costs.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by Summa Strategy from October 13 to November 9, 2023 suggested ways forward to implementing universal healthcare in the Philippines.

According to the study, 73 percent of the 3,200 respondents prefer receiving services from government-run facilities such as barangay and municipal health centers and government-owned hospitals, while 26 percent would rather go to private healthcare providers.

Primary reasons cited include availability of free services and the proximity of these facilities to their homes. Services availed range from free medicines and vaccines to routine check-ups and treatment for common illnesses and injuries.

These findings underscore the importance of the DOH’s ongoing efforts to enhance state-owned healthcare infrastructure. Apart from BUCAS Centers, DOH also launched this month its Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinics program. The first seven of 83 mobile clinics were turned over to various LGUs. The plan is to station these in remote areas in the provinces.

The study also noted opportunities for PhilHealth to expand its membership by increasing awareness of the agency and the benefits it provides especially among lower-income groups and younger Filipinos.

While the Marcos administration is finally paying attention to healthcare matters, the momentum needs to be sustained. It should continuously promote a healthier lifestyle through massive and effective information campaigns. And more importantly, while there are new healthcare facilities being built nationwide, they need to be manned by sufficient and skilled manpower.

For comments, email at [email protected].