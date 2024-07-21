^

Business

Anti-aging cream

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2024 | 12:00am

Approaching 95 years of age, Mrs. Santos finally decided it was time to give up her apartment in New York and move to Miami. She was given the name of a Florida realtor, who enthusiastically drove her all over Miami, extolling the virtues of every apartment they looked at.

“And this one, what a steal,” he rhapsodized, “the investment of a lifetime. Why, in ten years, it will be worth three times...”

“Sonny,” interrupted Mrs. Santos, “I don’t even buy green bananas at my age.”Why do real estate agents put their pictures on business cards, Facebook pages, websites, billboards, bus stops, postcards, vehicle wraps, yard signs and printed ads?

So you’ll know what they looked like 10 years ago.

When a reporter approached him, an older man relaxed at his hundredth birthday party. “Sir, what is the secret of your long life?”

The man considered this momentarily and then replied, “Every day at 9 p.m. I have a glass of wine. It’s good for the heart, I’ve heard.”

The reporter replied, “That’s ALL?”

The man smiled, “That, and cancelling my trip on Titanic.”

Have you seen those highway billboard ads featuring anti-aging, anti-wrinkle face cream? I have always wondered why they get young models under 20 to model it.

In a world often fixated on youth and early achievement, the stories of individuals who defied age-related stereotypes to achieve greatness stand as beacons of inspiration. From culinary icons to literary luminaries, these remarkable individuals embarked on transformative journeys later in life, proving that age is not a barrier to reinvention and success.

Take, for instance, Julia Child, whose culinary career indeed took flight in her late 30s. With her groundbreaking television show “The French Chef,” she introduced French cuisine to American audiences and inspired countless home cooks, becoming a household name in her 50s.

Similarly, Vera Wang, after a successful career in figure skating and fashion editing, launched her eponymous fashion label specializing in bridal wear at the age of 40, solidifying her status as one of the world’s most renowned bridal designers.

Then there’s Colonel Harland Sanders, whose journey as the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) began at 65.

Despite a lifetime of various jobs, including steam engine stoker and insurance salesman, Sanders’ savvy marketing skills and secret fried chicken recipe led to KFC’s global success. And who could forget Laura Ingalls Wilder, who didn’t publish her first book in the “Little House” series until her 60s, captivating readers with her nostalgic tales of pioneer life? These individuals remind us that age is not a barrier but a springboard for reinvention and achievement.

But why do so many of us hesitate to embrace change, especially as we age? Epictetus wisely noted, “People are not disturbed by things but by the view they take of them.” The fear of inadequacy or the comfort of familiarity may hold us back. Age, in particular, can be a perceived limitation, with outdated views dictating when and how we should transform our lives.

Yet, as the workforce demographics evolve and our working lifetimes expand, it’s time for a fresh perspective. The self-limiting belief that age constrains our capacity for growth is precisely that – a belief. While the transformation journey may differ across generations, the potential for change remains universal. It’s about challenging the false assumptions about age and recognizing the inherent capacity within each of us to reinvent ourselves.

Indeed, the path to reinvention may be fraught with challenges and uncertainties, but it is also filled with boundless opportunities for growth and fulfillment. As we navigate the complexities of our professional journeys, let us heed the examples set by these remarkable individuals. Let us embrace change with courage, curiosity, and an unwavering belief in our ability to defy expectations and write our success stories.

Ultimately, age is not a determinant of our potential but a testament to our resilience and adaptability. Pursuing our passions, charting new paths and making a meaningful impact on the world is always possible. So, let us cast aside the shackles of age-related limitations and embark on the transformative journey of reinvention, knowing that greatness knows no age.

Francis Kong’s “Inspiring Excellence” podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast streaming platforms.

vuukle comment

NEW YORK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Some Philippine-based banks were affected by the global IT outage that crippled several institutions worldwide, grounding...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several flights have been canceled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20) due to the technical disruptions caused...
Business
fbtw
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but local professionals are eager to work remotely for foreign employers, a new study...
Business
fbtw
Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

1 day ago
Netflix on Thursday said it added eight million new subscribers in the second quarter, as the home of hit shows "The Crown"...
Business
fbtw
CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

By Anuj Chopra | 12 hours ago
Catastrophic computer outages caused by a software update from one company have once again exposed the dangers of global technological...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

By Joseph Boyle | 7 hours ago
Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slide as global tech outage rattles investors

Stocks slide as global tech outage rattles investors

By Roland Jackson | 10 hours ago
Stock markets slid Friday after computer systems crashed worldwide, with sentiment also hit by US election uncertainty...
Business
fbtw
BOP deficit narrows to $155 million in June

BOP deficit narrows to $155 million in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a balance of payments (BOP) deficit of $155 million in June, nearly 75 percent lower than the $606...
Business
fbtw
BSP expectsapproval of AFASA bill soon

BSP expectsapproval of AFASA bill soon

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expecting the Senate to sign into law the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA)...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with