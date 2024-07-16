LIST: Flights canceled on July 16

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Siargao and Surigao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Southwest Monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Mindanao. It added that a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 255 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.7°N, 127.8°E) at 3 p.m. today.

Here are the canceled flights as of 2:45 p.m., Tuesday:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6841 - Manila to Siargao

DG 6842 - Siargao to Manila

DG 6881 - Manila to Surigao

DG 6882 - Surigao to Manila

— Rosette Adel