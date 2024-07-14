LIST: Flights canceled on July 14

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express and CebGo to and from Busuanga, Coron, Palawan have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Southwest Monsoon or habagat is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Palawan, Mindanao, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Occidental Mindoro could experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon.

Here are the canceled flights as of 1:30 p.m., Friday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2963 - Manila-Busuanga

2P 2964 - Busuanga to Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6043 - Manila-Busuanga

DG 6044 - Busuanga to Manila

DG 6047 - Manila-Busuanga

DG 6048 - Busuanga to Manila

— Rosette Adel