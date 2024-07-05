^

Business

CLI generates P2.7 billion sales from Davao project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2024 | 12:00am
CLI generates P2.7 billion sales from Davao project
CLI, in a disclosure, said it recorded P2.7 billion in sales after Velmiro Heights Davao was fully sold out in just two days.
CLI / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), a listed property developer focused in the Visayas and Mindanao, has generated nearly P3 billion in sales from its second horizontal project in Davao City.

CLI, in a disclosure, said it recorded P2.7 billion in sales after Velmiro Heights Davao was fully sold out in just two days.

“The record-breaking sales performance of Velmiro Heights Davao shows the strong market acceptance of CLI’s projects in Davao,” CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said.

“The residential projects we launched in the area have been selling out in just a few days or within weeks after market introduction,” he said.

Velmiro Heights Davao offers a total of 362 units on an 11.52-hectare lot in Barangay Magtuod.

The property has single-detached and single-attached Zen-inspired houses on lot sizes ranging from 100 to 258 square meters which are priced from P5.2 million to P11.15 million.

Velmiro Heights Davao is the seventh residential development of CLI’s Velmiro brand, which is part of the listed company’s Garden Series catering to the mid and upper mid-market buyers.

The brand has a total of 2,377 residential units all over Visayas and Mindanao.

In Davao, CLI’s portfolio consists of residential, hotel, mixed-use and township projects.

The company’s maiden 694-unit Mesatierra Garden Residences has been finished, followed by the site development completion of the 23-hectare Davao Global Township.

CLI is poised to start turning over Casa Mira Towers LPU Davao units by the last quarter of the year, along with those from One Paragon Place, the residential component of the mixed-use The Paragon Davao.                            

vuukle comment

CEBU LANDMASTERS INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FedEx inks deal to expand gateway at Clark

FedEx inks deal to expand gateway at Clark

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Logistics giant Federal Express Corp., or FedEx, has signed an agreement with Clark International Airport’s operator,...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific&rsquo;s historic plane order comes with risks &ndash; analysts

Cebu Pacific’s historic plane order comes with risks – analysts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Cebu Pacific may be flying high with its milestone of placing the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation, but experts...
Business
fbtw

Ripple effect of reliable electricity service

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
As the world continues to progress with many technological innovations, we often overlook a basic need that surprisingly, remains as scarcity for some: stable electricity service. Despite advancements in society,...
Business
fbtw
Delays stall Maharlika&rsquo;s organizational structure

Delays stall Maharlika’s organizational structure

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
More than a semester later, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. still has no manpower as its organizational structure and...
Business
fbtw
EV charging terminals, retail center to boost job creation in New Clark City

EV charging terminals, retail center to boost job creation in New Clark City

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 1 day ago
Electric vehicle charging terminals and a retail center are set to emerge in New Clark City in Bamban, Tarlac.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Banks&rsquo; bad debt ratio highest in 23 months

Banks’ bad debt ratio highest in 23 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Burdened by the higher-for-longer interest rate environment, bank borrowers’ paying capacity has deteriorated significantly,...
Business
fbtw

GBF’s commitment to education

By Marianne Go | 2 hours ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation is truly committed to helping improve education in the country with its latest partnership with Khan Academy, a non-profit educational organization, to help bring global best practices...
Business
fbtw
FedEx expansion doubles capacity at Clark airport

FedEx expansion doubles capacity at Clark airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
FedEx, one of the world’s largest logistics providers, has committed to double the size of its facility at the Clark...
Business
fbtw
'Sluggish investments, exports to hamper Philippine growth&rsquo;

'Sluggish investments, exports to hamper Philippine growth’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Achieving economic growth of above 6.5 percent will be challenging this year amid subdued investment activity due to high...
Business
fbtw
Physical, digital retail formats tackled at 30th NRCE in August

Physical, digital retail formats tackled at 30th NRCE in August

2 hours ago
The Philippine Retailers Association, the premier national organization of the country’s top retailers and allied industries,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with