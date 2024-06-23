LIST: Flights canceled on June 23
June 23, 2024 | 3:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.
The following flights have been grounded as of 1:20 p.m. on June 23, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
