LIST: Flights canceled on June 23

Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 3:57pm
LIST: Flights canceled on June 23
Rain drops on airplane window.
Image by mattmcgee from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.

The following flights have been grounded as of 1:20 p.m. on June 23, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

