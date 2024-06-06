Cignal’s Pilipinas Live bags Sports Broadcasting award

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal TV, the Philippines’ leading premium content provider, won a Sports Broadcasting award for its global sports app Pilipinas Live at the recently held Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2024.

Launched in 2023, Pilipinas Live provides Pinoy fans everywhere unparallelled live and on-demand coverage of Philippine sports leagues such as the PBA, UAAP, MPBL, B-League, PVL and Spiker’s Turf.

For fans in the Philippines, the app brings international sporting events right to their fingertips, such as the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, Volleyball Nations League 2024 and the upcoming 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Pilipinas Live also delivers one-of-a-kind, innovative and compelling sports viewing with multi-screen camera angles at games, interactive chats for users, and the fan stream that immerses the audience in the live events. The app also features various original series and related content to deliver the complete experience for sports enthusiasts.

Pilipinas Live is available on mobile devices, Smart TVs, and Connected TVs through Apple App Store and Google Play.

“We are pleased to be awarded by Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+. Last year it was Cignal Play, then this year it’s Pilipinas Live,” said Cignal TV vice president, head of network engineering and operations Erwin Galang. “We are grateful for this chance to contribute to the development of Philippine sports,” Galang said.

“We would like to thank APB+ for this honor,” said Cignal TV first vice president and chief revenue officer Gerard Milan. “This award means we are well on our way towards ensuring that Filipinos from all over the world can support their favorite sports teams,” he said.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards recognizes the best in international broadcasting in the fields of technology, digitalization and engineering. Other awardees from Japan, India, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore and New Zealand also attended this year’s awarding ceremonies held at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Singapore on May 30, 2024.