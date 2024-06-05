^

Motorists prepare for new rates as NLEX hikes up toll fees this summer

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 3:26pm
Motorists prepare for new rates as NLEX hikes up toll fees this summer
Motorists traveling from the northern provinces to Metro Manila experience light to moderate traffic at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), as seen from the Bocaue Toll Plaza in Bulacan on January 2, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Planning a trip out of town this June? Motorists are expected to top up their Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags as the North Luzon Expressway Corp. (NLEX) has recently increased its toll rates on June 4.

How high up, exactly?

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) announced the fee increases this week; open systems in Balintawak, Caloocan, Mindanao Avenue to North of Marilao will increase by P5 for Class 1, P14 for Class 2, and P17 for Class 3.

North Marilao to Sta. Ines will cost an additional P21 for Class 1, P54 for Class 2, and P65 for Class 3.

Subic-Tipo Road will also increase by P2 for Class 1, P7 for Class 2, and P8 for Class 3.

Metro Manila to Mabalacat will cost motorists an added P27 for Class 1, P68 for Class 2, and P81 for Class 3.

Classes are classified based on the type of vehicles. For instance, light vehicles like cars, jeepneys, and motorcycles are first class; light trucks and buses are second class; and trailers, lorries, and container trucks are under the third class category.

Stay notified on the RFID balance

Despite the toll hike, motorists can let go of any top-up hassle as MPT DriveHub can now notify users of their RFID balance.

MPT DriveHub is a mobile app under the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) which allows drivers to manage their Easytrip toll fees, get the latest traffic information, and have accessible emergency roadside assistance.

The leading travel companion app has recently unveiled a new in-app push notification feature that’s supposed to make Skyway driving seamless and secure for Filipinos.

MPT DriveHub Vice President Gines Barot stated that “It is important for us to be proactive in catering to the needs of motorists, especially nowadays where the demand on road travel means more than just getting from one point to another. We are excited to launch MPT DriveHub’s newest features to help transform Filipinos’ daily lives for the better on the road.”

The new notification feature also logs in entry and exit toll details to keep track of both transactions and trip history.

“With this feature, account management is reinforced through vehicle-specific transaction monitoring, allowing those with multiple vehicles registered under one account to see the balance notification of one specific vehicle that they selected and starred as a favorite,” MPT Drivehub shared.

NLEX

NORTH LUZON EXPRESSWAY

TOLL
