^

Business

Stiffer sanctions on cigarette smuggling to boost revenues

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Stiffer sanctions on cigarette smuggling to boost revenues
The local unit of tobacco product manufacturer Japan Tobacco International (JTI) said it is now anticipating the signing of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill by President Marcos.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The impending enactment of a law that would slap more penalties and make cigarette smuggling a non-bailable offense is seen plugging massive losses of the government as illicit tobacco trade continues to grow at alarming levels.

The local unit of tobacco product manufacturer Japan Tobacco International (JTI) said it is now anticipating the signing of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill by President Marcos.

This as both houses of Congress recently ratified the bill and is up for transmission to the Office of the President.

JTI Philippines general manager John Freda said the enactment of the bill would send a strong message to smugglers of the government’s commitment to address the worsening problem of illicit tobacco trade.

“The crime of tobacco smuggling is an act of economic sabotage because it robs the nation’s coffers. Not only does it deprive the government of much needed tax revenues but illegal trade cheats everyone,” Freda said.

“Illicit tobacco trade in the Philippines is growing at alarming levels, posing a significant threat to the economy including the agricultural sector,” he said.

The impending new law classifies cigarette smuggling as an act of economic sabotage which would mean heftier penalties including making the illicit trade non-bailable.

Cigarettes will join other commodities such as rice, sugar, corn, pork, poultry, garlic, onion, carrots and fish in the economic sabotage list. This would effectively make the illegal importation of tobacco, either in raw or finished form, a heinous crime.

Tobacco smuggling as economic sabotage carries heftier penalties of life imprisonment and a fine of thrice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime.

It is estimated that the government is now losing some P60 billion to P100 billion annually from cigarette smuggling.

Freda noted that cigarette smuggling impacts various sectors including farmers, retailers, consumers, tobacco-growing local government units, legitimate businesses and revenue collection agencies.

Worse, Freda emphasized that illegal tobacco sales often finance larger criminal activities such as corruption, smuggling of drugs and weapons, human trafficking and terrorism.

JTI Philippines is the distributor of international brands Winston, Camel and Mevius and local brands Mighty and Marvels.

vuukle comment

CIGARETTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Resurgent airlines soar towards passenger, revenue records

Resurgent airlines soar towards passenger, revenue records

By Talek Harris | 7 hours ago
Airlines will fly almost five billion passengers in 2024 and revenues will near $1 trillion, both record highs, trade body...
Business
fbtw
Workers call for employment retention amid reported Sofitel 'rehab,' hotel reiterates closure

Workers call for employment retention amid reported Sofitel 'rehab,' hotel reiterates closure

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Workers of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila on Monday called on holding company Philippine Plaza Holdings Inc....
Business
fbtw
Ticketmaster confirms data breach

Ticketmaster confirms data breach

1 day ago
US concert booking site Ticketmaster confirmed Friday that it was investigating a data breach after a hacking group known...
Business
fbtw
South Korean president to host Africa summit eyeing minerals, trade

South Korean president to host Africa summit eyeing minerals, trade

By Cat Barton | 1 day ago
South Korea will aim to secure critical mineral imports and boost trade ties with Africa as President Yoon Suk Yeol hosts...
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike set on June&rsquo;s first Tuesday

Oil price hike set on June’s first Tuesday

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Oil firms will implement a price hike in pump products on the first week of June.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PEPOA wants Meralco franchise renewed

PEPOA wants Meralco franchise renewed

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
“Meralco has shown a strong dedication to social responsibility and universal service by making substantial progress...
Business
fbtw
Gogoro to infiltrate prepaid market for e-scooters

Gogoro to infiltrate prepaid market for e-scooters

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Mobility innovator Gogoro Philippines is set to introduce low-cost options for the acquisition of its electric scooters to...
Business
fbtw

Source and situs

By Ram Dominique Billedo | 2 hours ago
With the advancements and increased access to technology, the interconnection between countries in terms of their people, culture and economies has become more seamless.
Business
fbtw
Kevin Tan named AGI president; Travellers ushers in new leadership

Kevin Tan named AGI president; Travellers ushers in new leadership

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The 44-year-old Kevin Tan is taking over as president of the listed holding company of his father, tycoon Andrew Tan, in line...
Business
fbtw
JG Summit sets higher capex for 2024

JG Summit sets higher capex for 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. expects its capital spending to balloon to over P99 billion this year, higher than the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with