Mixed adjustments expected in early June

Motorists refuel at a gas station in Philcoa Avenue, Quezon City on April 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are expected to implement mixed adjustments to pump prices on June 3.

Based on the latest four-day trading data, motorists could see a decrease in gasoline prices by P0.90 to P1.00 per liter. Diesel prices are expected to increase by P0.40 to P0.55 per liter.

Kerosene prices are also anticipated to rise, with an increase of P0.75 to P0.85 per liter.

Last week, oil companies implemented an increase in oil prices.

Diesel and gasoline prices both went up by P0.40 per liter, while kerosene prices increased by P0.30 per liter.

Final price adjustments will be announced by oil firms on Monday and will be implemented by Tuesday next week.