Phinma allots P4.5 billion for 2024 capex

Phinma chief financial officer Edmund Alan Qua Hiansen said approximately half of the group’s 2024 capex budget would go to Phinma Education, while Phinma Properties is allocated P1.75 billion.

MANILA, Philippines — The Phinma Group has earmarked P4.48 billion for capital expenditures this year to sustain the company’s growth momentum.

Construction materials, hospitality and the parent company have a combined budget of approximately P500 million.

Phinma chairman and CEO Ramon del Rosario is bullish on the group’s outlook.

“We feel we’re well-placed in all of the sectors where we’re operating. The outlook looks very bright, I think, in all of them. And therefore, we’re quite bullish as a group,” Del Rosario said.

For the year, the company expects a very healthy growth, including a stronger topline.

Phinma saw profit rise by seven percent to P1.63 billion in 2023 as revenues climbed by 20 percent to P21.27 billion.

The growth was boosted by sustained growth of its education business, which posted sustained enrollment growth, along with improved cost efficiency efforts of the construction materials group and Phinma Property Holdings.