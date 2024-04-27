^

Business

Phinma allots P4.5 billion for 2024 capex

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Phinma allots P4.5 billion for 2024 capex
Phinma chief financial officer Edmund Alan Qua Hiansen said approximately half of the group’s 2024 capex budget would go to Phinma Education, while Phinma Properties is allocated P1.75 billion.
BusinessWorld, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Phinma Group has earmarked P4.48 billion for capital expenditures this year to sustain the company’s growth momentum.

Phinma chief financial officer Edmund Alan Qua Hiansen said approximately half of the group’s 2024 capex budget would go to Phinma Education, while Phinma Properties is allocated P1.75 billion.

Construction materials, hospitality and the parent company have a combined budget of approximately P500 million.

Phinma chairman and CEO Ramon del Rosario is bullish on the group’s outlook.

“We feel we’re well-placed in all of the sectors where we’re operating. The outlook looks very bright, I think, in all of them. And therefore, we’re quite bullish as a group,” Del Rosario said.

For the year, the company expects a very healthy growth, including a stronger topline.

Phinma saw profit rise by seven percent to P1.63 billion in 2023 as revenues climbed by 20 percent to P21.27 billion.

The growth was boosted by sustained growth of its education business, which posted sustained enrollment growth, along with improved cost efficiency efforts of the construction materials group and Phinma Property Holdings.

vuukle comment

BUDGET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ABS-CBN shows back on Channel 2

ABS-CBN shows back on Channel 2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Lopezes have found another platform where they can air ABS-CBN shows, signing a content partnership agreement with the...
Business
fbtw

Geothermal is good, but…

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The problem with geothermal power is we don’t have enough.
Business
fbtw
Government urged to review relevance of plantilla posts

Government urged to review relevance of plantilla posts

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government should reexamine the relevance of plantilla positions as rightsizing the bureaucracy should remain a priority...
Business
fbtw
Revival of US GSP seen this year

Revival of US GSP seen this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The revival of the United States’ Generalized Scheme of Preferences will likely happen this year, possibly even before...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld building P1.2 billion museum in Cebu

Megaworld building P1.2 billion museum in Cebu

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is investing P1.2 billion to construct a modern museum inside its 30-hectare The Mactan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong corporate earnings boost market

Strong corporate earnings boost market

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
The stock market advanced for a fifth straight session yesterday as strong corporate earnings in the first quarter helped...
Business
fbtw
NCR economy grows at slower pace in 2023

NCR economy grows at slower pace in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 43 minutes ago
Metro Manila’s economy grew at a slower pace of 4.9 percent in 2023 from 7.2 percent in 2022, according to the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
InstaPay, PESONet transactions hit P3.8 trillion in Q1

InstaPay, PESONet transactions hit P3.8 trillion in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 43 minutes ago
The value of online payments coursed through the automated clearing houses established by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Group scales up 2024 budget to P284 billion

Ayala Group scales up 2024 budget to P284 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
The Ayala Group is hiking its capital expenditures this year, with its property and energy units poised for higher spending...
Business
fbtw
Business units power up AEV profit to P4.9 billion in Q1

Business units power up AEV profit to P4.9 billion in Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) registered strong profitability in the first quarter, driven by higher contributions...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with