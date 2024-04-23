^

Business

Meralco, DOE urge firms to join ILP to ensure power supply sufficiency

Philstar.com
April 23, 2024 | 4:45pm
Meralco, DOE urge firms to join ILP to ensure power supply sufficiency
Electric meters and wires were photographed along Parola Compound in Manila on December 10, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and the Department of Energy (DOE) called on companies to participate in the government's Interruptible Load Program (ILP) to help maintain adequate power supply during the warm and dry season.

In a press release on Tuesday, Meralco said that the Red Alert status which hounded the Luzon Grid for three consecutive days underscored the need for ILP participants, as it will help in preventing power interruptions within Meralco's franchise area.

The ILP, a voluntary demand-side management program, encourages large power consumers to temporarily reduce their grid load and use their generators or scale back operations when the power supply is insufficient.

“We call for your support and cooperation for the country’s objective of having continuous power supply by participating in the ILP and being part of the solution to the power supply challenges,” Irma C. Exconde, DOE Director of the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau said during a webinar organized by Meralco.

Since its inception in 2014, the ILP has been implemented 27 times in Meralco's franchise area.

Last week, the program successfully prevented power interruptions for approximately 1.9 million households, according to Meralco. 

As of April 2024, over 100 companies in Meralco's area have a total capacity of more than 500 MW available for reducing their electricity usage.

"The active participation of ILP participants in the Meralco franchise area in recent days is worth highlighting as it has greatly helped relieve pressure from the power grid, sparing thousands of small businesses and households from rotating power interruptions,” Meralco Vice President and Head for Enterprise and National Government Ma. Cecilia Domingo was quoted as saying in a release.

As of writing, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said that the Luzon Grid is still on yellow alert with an available capacity of 14,799 MegaWatts (MW) and a peak demand of 13,690 MW — Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

ILP

MERALCO

NATIONAL GRID CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES

NGCP

RED ALERT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Guide to Building Code IRR for property developers

1 day ago
The Center for Global Best Practices will host a comprehensive two-day training titled, “Property Developers’ Guide to the Building Code IRR of the Philippines,” on May 21 and 22, 2024 from 9 a.m....
Business
fbtw
PPA readies P1.5 billion for Leyte, Bohol port projects

PPA readies P1.5 billion for Leyte, Bohol port projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authoritywill spend more than P1.5 billion to construct a new port in Leyte and expand an existing one...
Business
fbtw
SMC prioritizes NAIA over Bulacan airport

SMC prioritizes NAIA over Bulacan airport

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is delaying development works at its Bulacan airport project by about a year to...
Business
fbtw

STAR columnist named Thought Leader of the Year in Asia Pacific

23 hours ago
The prestigious Stevie Awards has recognized Ron Jabal as one of the eminent thought leaders in Asia Pacific.
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up by 13% in Q1

Vehicle sales up by 13% in Q1

23 hours ago
Sales of motor vehicles in the country rose by 12.7 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, supported by strong consumer...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Higher output lifts Atlas Mining profit

23 hours ago
The improved production of copper and gold more than doubled the bottomline of Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. to P563 million in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw

Detoxicare, AstraZeneca collaborate on groundbreaking breast cancer testing

23 hours ago
Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, a subsidiary of Detoxicare Philippines Inc., recently inked a partnership deal with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to spearhead next-generation sequencing...
Business
fbtw
DragonFi unveils new app for stock trading

DragonFi unveils new app for stock trading

By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
DragonFi Securities Inc., the stock brokerage arm of Edgar “Injap” Sia’s DoubleDragon Corp., has introduced...
Business
fbtw

AEV seeks to grow non-power businesses

By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) aims to significantly expand the contribution of its non-power business in the coming years as part of the group’s diversification strategy.
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to kick off P10-B stock rights offer

UnionBank to kick off P10-B stock rights offer

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 23 hours ago
The stock rights offering of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is set to kick off in May to raise as much as P10 billion...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with