^

Business

Amid bearish sentiment, bargain hunting could lift stocks

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Amid bearish sentiment, bargain hunting could lift stocks
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) came out swinging last week but stumbled for four straight days afterward to end the week in the red.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market is expected to sustain its bearish sentiment this week, but potential bargain hunting may eventually lift shares out of the doldrums.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) came out swinging last week but stumbled for four straight days afterward to end the week in the red.

Following negative cues from the US markets and taking into account latest Philippine inflation data, the PSEi closed below the 6,800 level last Friday at 6,745.46, down by 2.29 percent week-on-week.

Japhet Tantiangco of PhilStocks Financial said it was the market’s worst weekly performance since Oct. 23 to 27, 2023 wherein it lost 2.95 percent.

In last week’s fall, Tantiangco said, the market also breached its 50-day exponential moving average as well as its minor support at the 6,800 level.

“Sentiment is turning bearish amid mounting upside risks to inflation, and tempered hopes on monetary easing by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the US Federal Reserve,” he said.

With last week’s decline, Tantiangco said bargain hunting opportunities are seen this week.

“However, with the bearish factors at play, and the lack of a positive catalyst, we may not see a strong rally yet from the market,” he said, noting that a further decline for the bourse is still possible,” Tantiangco said.

With the PSEi breaking its two-month trading range in the 6,800 to 7,000 band, 2TradeAsia.com said this could lead to a sharp technical move in either direction, “unless a fundamental force drives a quick return to form,” such as direction from BSP rates.

For this week, investors are expected to take cues from the BSP’s upcoming policy meeting, according to Tantiangco.

“While policy rates will most likely be held at current levels, investors are expected to watch out for the BSP’s cues on their policy outlook,” Tantiangco said.

“Cues of prolonged monetary tightening are expected to dampen sentiment, while cues of rate cuts are expected to do the opposite. Next week, investors may also look toward our labor force survey and foreign trade data for clues on the local economy’s health,” he added.

Immediate support for this week is seen at 6,700 to 6,800, while resistance is at 7,000.

vuukle comment

STOCKS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
McDonald&rsquo;s introduces new dishes

McDonald’s introduces new dishes

2 days ago
Building on their commitment to delivering the “Best-Ever Burger Experience,” McDonald’s introduces new,...
Business
fbtw
Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
“Hiring professionals solely based on their desire for a grandiose title rather than their suitability for the position...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes registration of&nbsp;One 1Key Progress Booster

SEC revokes registration of One 1Key Progress Booster

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered for the revocation of the registration of One 1Key Progress Booster Inc....
Business
fbtw

Things are changing

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
It sounds like an overworn cliche whenever you say, “things are changing,” because they are. I heard a foreign speaker say, “even change is changing.”
Business
fbtw
HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
British banking giant HSBC is targeting to boost its financial services, onboard more affluent clients into its wealth management...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malampaya

Malampaya

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our big frustration in the old Ministry of Energy was the inability to discover a big enough oil or natural gas reserves in...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to stand pat on policy rates anew

BSP seen to stand pat on policy rates anew

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to keep interest rates steady today as prices may continue to remain elevated this...
Business
fbtw

RLC kicks off 2024 residential launches with Cubao condo

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. is kicking off its new residential project pipeline for 2024 on a high note with the launch of its latest property, Mira Residences, in Quezon City.
Business
fbtw
Filinvest holding firm allots up to P25 billion for 2024 capex

Filinvest holding firm allots up to P25 billion for 2024 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Filinvest Development Corp., the investment holding company of the Gotianun family, plans to invest as much as P25 billion...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with