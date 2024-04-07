Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

Hundreds of job seekers line up at employer booths at a mall in Antipolo on March 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The practice of some Philippine companies to inflate job titles in an attempt to attract and retain talent has seen limited success, according to recruitment specialist Robert Walters Philippines.

A survey from Robert Walters Philippines showed that 38 percent of hiring managers shared they have or are considering inflating a job title to attract or retain professionals to a role within their organizations.

However, only three percent said they achieved the desired effect of inflating job titles.

Meanwhile, 59 percent said they have not adopted such strategy.

Job title inflation refers to the practice of exaggerating job titles to make it seem glamorous or more important than it actually is. This practice may not accurately describe the responsibilities, seniority or even the salary of the position.

The survey also showed professionals value job titles and promotions, with 92 percent saying a job title is important or very important when applying for a post.

Among young professionals, 23 percent said they expect to be promoted within 12 months of working in a company.

The recruitment specialist said the practice of inflating job titles could present challenges as professionals may not view them as a meaningful indicator of seniority.

Its survey revealed that factors such as managing a team (44 percent) and the perceived importance of the role (41 percent) hold greater weight in determining seniority.

It also found that only 15 percent consider a c-suite or head-of title as a true sign of seniority, emphasizing that while an inflated job title may seem appealing, team leadership and the perceived significance of the role have a bigger effect in establishing seniority than the title itself.

“While job title inflation may offer certain advantages, it also carries the risk of causing confusion regarding the actual roles and responsibilities associated with these positions,” Jayson Mendoza, manager of human resources and industrial at Robert Walters Philippines, said.

Mendoza said overly inflated titles could also lead to disillusionment among employees if their job titles do not accurately reflect their duties or level of seniority.

He pointed out that inflating job titles does not apply to all industries, but is commonly seen in sectors where there is high competition for talent and strong reliance on innovation and creativity like technology, startups, digital media, marketing, advertising and professional services.

For firms considering inflating a job title, Robert Walters Philippines recommends a thorough evaluation to be conducted by hiring managers first to weigh the pros and cons and see the potential long-term implications for the organization.

“Elevated job titles can often create a mismatch between the skills and qualifications of employees and the actual requirements of the job,” he added.

According to Mendoza, hiring professionals solely based on their desire for a grandiose title rather than their suitability for the position could lead to the company experiencing poor performance, increased turnover and wasted resources.

“Therefore, it is crucial to maintain accurate and meaningful job titles to ensure clarity, fairness and trust within the workplace,” Mendoza said.