^

Business

Meralco expects lower power rates for April

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 3:53pm
Meralco expects lower power rates for April
Electrical linesman install new power lines in Manila on March 17, 2013.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — Energy utility provider Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is anticipating a decrease in overall household electricity rates for April, bringing potential relief to its customers.

According to Joe Zaldarriaga, head of Corporate Communications at Meralco, although the final figures are yet to be confirmed, indications suggest a lower power rate for April primarily due to two key reasons.

"We anticipate both lower generation and transmission charges," Zaldarriaga said in a rate indication advisory.

For March, Meralco increased electricity rates by P0.0229 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the overall rate to P11.9397 per kWh from February’s P11.9168 per kWh.

The adjustment resulted in a slight uptick in the total bill for residential customers consuming 200 kWh.

Zaldarriaga explained that they expect a decrease in electricity generation charges, driven by anticipated reductions in costs from natural gas suppliers, influenced by lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

"Transmission charges, on the other hand, may have lower costs following the Energy Regulatory Commission's order suspending the settlement in the reserve market that drove the significant increase in ancillary service charges in the March electricity rates," he added.

Last month, Zaldarriaga said further increases may be implemented following the “seasonality of consumption” starting in March due to El Niño, and will eventually decrease starting July. 

According to Larry Fernandez, head of utility economics, electricity demand peaks typically occur in May and June, prompting proactive measures to address potential ongoing high consumption beyond these months.

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dubious intentions

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 17 hours ago
It is just a matter of time before motorcycle taxis are legalized as a mode of public transportation.
Business
fbtw

Understanding and leading Gen Z

By Francis J. Kong | 17 hours ago
After Generation Z, the next generation should be called Generation AA.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year&rsquo;

‘Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines remains on track to become an upper-middle income economy in 2025, even as the government trimmed its economic...
Business
fbtw
Inflation accelerates to 3.7% in March

Inflation accelerates to 3.7% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The increase in the prices of goods and services in the country accelerated for the second straight month in March on the...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water ramps up deep well output

Manila Water ramps up deep well output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is planning to boost its deep well production to around 80 million liters per day (MLD) before...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market extends losses as inflation quickens

Market extends losses as inflation quickens

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The stock market extended its losing streak yesterday, closing the week in the red as inflation accelerated for a second straight...
Business
fbtw
RLC sells P8.5 billion shares in REIT unit

RLC sells P8.5 billion shares in REIT unit

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the diversified real estate firm of the Gokongwei family, has sold P8.49 billion worth of shares in...
Business
fbtw
SM supports agriculture sector through farm-to-store program

SM supports agriculture sector through farm-to-store program

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The SM Group is ramping up its support for the country’s agriculture sector through a wider farm-to-store program being...
Business
fbtw

Power, real estate fuel FPH earnings in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Strong contributions from power generation and real estate segments fueled a nearly 20-percent jump in the earnings of First Philippine Holdings Corp. in 2023.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with