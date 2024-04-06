^

Business

DBP eyes pact with CL state firms, LGUs

The Philippine Star
April 6, 2024 | 12:00am
DBP eyes pact with CL state firms, LGUs
DBP president and chief executive officer Michael de Jesus said the bank has entered into initial talks with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), City Government of Olongapo, Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) and Clark Development Corp. (CDC) to jumpstart key projects covering energy, air transport, road network, urban development, as well as businesses within the export processing zone.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is actively engaging several state corporations based in Central Luzon in a bid to expand its services to priority clientele especially those outside of its traditional market and city centers, a top official said.

DBP president and chief executive officer Michael de Jesus said the bank has entered into initial talks with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), City Government of Olongapo, Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) and Clark Development Corp. (CDC) to jumpstart key projects covering energy, air transport, road network, urban development, as well as businesses within the export processing zone.

“We are looking at potential partnerships covering additional deposits and financing opportunities with SBMA, local government of Olongapo, CIAC and CDC, which are at the forefront of the economic resurgence of Central Luzon,” De Jesus said.

DBP is the eighth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small, and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development. It has a branch network of 146 branches including branch lite units which are  mostly located in underserved communities.

The DBP board of directors spearheaded the Central Luzon visits as part of efforts to generate additional deposits to fund priority projects under the Build, Better More program of the Marcos administration. In particular, the SBMA leg was initiated by DBP director Wilma   Eisma, who was a former president and chairman of the said agency.

DBP chairman Philip   Lo said the entire DBP board has thrown its full support to the initiative and has vowed to take an active role to broaden the scope of services and client base of the Bank.

He said the DBP, whose niche market are comprised mainly of LGUs, water districts, and electric cooperatives, is looking to extend its market reach to include public firms, state universities and colleges and other municipalities and cities that require additional banking services for their respective constituencies.

vuukle comment

DBP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clark looks lifeless

Clark looks lifeless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Compared to the bustling areas around Clark from Mabalacat to Angeles City, Clark seems rather dead. Yet, Clark Development...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year&rsquo;

‘Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines remains on track to become an upper-middle income economy in 2025, even as the government trimmed its economic...
Business
fbtw
DOE to NGCP, DUs: Be ready for ILP

DOE to NGCP, DUs: Be ready for ILP

By Patrick Miguel | 1 day ago
The Department of Energ has directed the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and all distribution utilities to be “fully...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

1 day ago
Oil prices scored fresh five-month peaks Wednesday on unrest in the crude-rich Middle East and an OPEC+ call for its members...
Business
fbtw
Gov't cuts growth target to 6%-7% &mdash; NEDA

Gov't cuts growth target to 6%-7% — NEDA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a press briefing with the members of the press on Thursday, Balisacan said that the country's economic growth target had...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Dubious intentions

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
It is just a matter of time before motorcycle taxis are legalized as a mode of public transportation.
Business
fbtw
Manila Water ramps up deep well output

Manila Water ramps up deep well output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is planning to boost its deep well production to around 80 million liters per day (MLD) before...
Business
fbtw

PetroWind supplies power to Panay

By Patrick Miguel | 2 hours ago
PetroWind Energy Inc., a joint venture between Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp., EEI Power Corp. and BCPG Public Co. Ltd. of Thailand, continues to ramp up its clean energy projects.
Business
fbtw
CREC targets market debut in May

CREC targets market debut in May

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is pushing through with its public listing in the second quarter, but has downsized the planned...
Business
fbtw
NGCP completes backbone project in Visayas ahead of schedule

NGCP completes backbone project in Visayas ahead of schedule

By Patrick Miguel | 2 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has completed a backbone project in the Cebu-Negros-Panay area four days ahead...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with