Seaoil opens P822 million depot in Zamboanga

The Philippine Star
April 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Seaoil opens P822 million depot in Zamboanga
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new depot are (from left): Seaoil COO and president of commercial business Stephen Yu; special assistant to Zamboanga City District 1 Rep. Kaiser Adan Olaso; Zamboanga Ecozone chairman and administrator Raul Regondola; Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe; Seaoil founder and chairman Francis Yu; Department of Energy division chief for oil industry competition and monitoring Gloria Ferranco; and Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu.

MANILA, Philippines — Seaoil, the country’s leading independent fuel provider, has opened its P822-million bulk terminal in Zamboanga del Sur, its biggest in the region and its 13th depot nationwide

The bulk terminal, located at the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority and Freeport in Barangay Talisayan, Zamboanga City, will specifically serve the fuel requirements of Seaoil customers in Zamboanga del Sur and the nearby islands of Tawi-Tawi, Jolo and Sulu.

Seaoil, which owns the biggest network of import-capable terminals nationwide, said the new terminal storage and berthing facility has a maximum storage capacity of 30.5 million liters of fuel. It is strategically located along with three other terminals in the Mindanao region–Santa Cruz, General Santos and Irasan. All four are equipped to receive direct fuel importations. The Zamboanga Bulk Terminal brings the company’s total fuel capacity to over 440 million liters.

With the opening of the new depot, Seaoil will have its fuel and lubricant products more readily available to consumers, commercial and industrial clients. Prior to the depot’s opening, fuel supply for Zamboanga del Sur and nearby islands was sourced from the company’s terminal in Irasan.

“As we continue to expand our retail and depot footprint across the country, we strive to make sure that we reach customers in as many areas as possible. Our locations are strategic in the sense that consumers and businesses can easily avail of our products and services, and experience the Alagang Seaoil that we are proud of,” said Stephen Yu, Seaoil COO and president for commercial business.

With the economic boost to the community, Seaoil also eyes starting more corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in the area. These include bringing Seaoil Foundation’s Tugon sa Gutom program and potentially providing partners with free on-the-job training on tanker safety and marine environmental protection.

