Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2024 | 12:00am
SMIC banks on areas outside NCR for growth
MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) of the Sy family is betting big on the countryside to support the group’s continued growth.

SMIC said the group would continue to concentrate its efforts on identifying and optimizing opportunities in various provincial markets for its core businesses and portfolio investments.

“There is a lot of potential especially in Luzon outside of the NCR as well as in Visayas and Mindanao where there is still a need to access modern trade. And it’s not just for our core businesses of retail, banking and property but also for our portfolio companies,” SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

By recognizing the potential for growth outside the National Capital Region, SMIC seeks to stimulate local economies and contribute to the development of many underserved regions in the country.

For its core business, SMIC is expanding in the regions as key cities are demonstrating double-digit economic growth.  

In retail, about 89 percent of the total 419 new retail stores opened in 2023 were located in provincial areas.  

Expansion of property arm SM Prime is likewise geared toward growing with local communities as it opened SM City Bataan, SM Center San Pedro in Laguna and SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas last year.

More residential communities are also being built by SM Development Corp., with 20 projects in the provinces or outside Metro Manila as of December 2023.

These are located in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo and Bacolod.  

In banking, BDO’s community bank, BDO Network Bank, also continues to reach remote communities through branch expansion in the provinces.

China Banking Corp. has established a wide footprint in the provinces, with 300 of its 648 branches outside Metro Manila.  

“We view the regions as a bright spot for growth with the diverse products and services that we offer to consumers. We believe that there’s so much more opportunities for us to be able to provide better services to the Filipino people in the regions,” DyBuncio said.

To help spur more economic activity in the provinces, SMIC is beefing up investments in logistics through 2GO Group and Airspeed, which are among the group’s portfolio companies.

2GO Travel serves Visayas and Mindanao with routes in key cities in the region.

