^

Business

SSS releases P257 billion in benefit payments

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2024 | 12:00am
SSS releases P257 billion in benefit payments
This is 6.9 percent higher than the P240.6 billion benefit disbursements it recorded in 2022. 
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Social Security System (SSS) released P257.4 billion in benefit payments to 4.7 million members last year.

This is 6.9 percent higher than the P240.6 billion benefit disbursements it recorded in 2022. 

SSS has been recording higher benefit disbursements over the past years due to the reforms implemented including the Social Security Act of 2018, the Expanded Maternity Leave Law of 2019 and the additional P1,000 benefit pension grant which started in 2017.

The Social Security Act paved the way for the expansion of the SSS’ mandatory coverage to overseas Filipino workers, increased the maximum monthly salary credit for the computation of benefits and the grant of unemployment benefits, among others.

Broken down, about 60 percent or P156.7 billion of the total went to retirement benefits of 2.2 million members. This is 10.7 percent higher than the 2022 level of P141.5 billion. 

Members who paid at least 120 monthly contributions will get a lifetime monthly pension while those with less than that will receive a one-time lump sum amount.

Death benefits, which are granted to beneficiaries of a deceased member, came in second with P70.1 billion, slightly below the P70.2 billion in 2022.

Deceased SSS members should have had 36 months worth of contributions for their beneficiaries to be entitled with pension.

Meanwhile, maternity benefits followed with P14.1 billion, up 10 percent, to 357,000 members. These are granted to female members who have paid at least three monthly contributions before the semester of childbirth, miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy.

vuukle comment

SSS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on March 8

LIST: Flights canceled on March 8

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark &ndash;BCDA

Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark –BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
More than 100 US companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Clark, according to the Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks snap losing streak

Stocks snap losing streak

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Investors yesterday ended the week pushing the market back in the win column, as they finished pricing in the impact of the...
Business
fbtw
RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Robinsons Land Corp. raked in a record profit of P12.06 billion in 2023 as malls gained from the recovery of consumer confidence...
Business
fbtw
D&L sees earnings recovery this year

D&L sees earnings recovery this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
D&L Industries Inc. expects a recovery in profitability this year after earnings in 2023 fell due to higher interest and depreciation...
Business
fbtw
SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured the endorsement of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)...
Business
fbtw
Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Filipinos pay the cheapest price among Southeast Asians for a Netflix subscription. 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with