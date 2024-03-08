^

Business

SMC’s F&B unit nets record P38 billion in 2023

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2024 | 12:00am
SMCâ��s F&B unit nets record P38 billion in 2023
In its financial report, San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. (SMFB) said it hiked its net income by 10 percent last year, from P34.7 billion in 2022, to register its highest in history since the company was consolidated in 2018.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The food and beverage unit of San Miguel Corp. reached new heights in 2023 as it raked in an all-time high profit of P38.1 billion, with all segments clocking in growth.

In its financial report, San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. (SMFB) said it hiked its net income by 10 percent last year, from P34.7 billion in 2022, to register its highest in history since the company was consolidated in 2018.

SMFB grew its consolidated sales by six percent to P379.8 billion, as all business units tallied revenue improvements on increased volumes and revised pricing.

By sector, SMFB’s food revenues went up by two percent to P178.8 billion, lifted by pricing adjustments made to cover cost hikes. Further, SMFB spent for marketing programs to stimulate demand for its food products.

SMFB said the poultry segment faced challenges all throughout. Specifically, it suffered from capacity constraints and pressure from imported frozen chicken, impacting prices and hurting sales.

Similarly, SMFB’s beer earnings spiked by eight percent to P147.3 billion, attributed to the recovery of liquor consumption here and abroad.

Although domestic sales of beer swelled by eight percent to P131.7 billion, SMFB noted that this is still behind by 25 percent against pre-pandemic levels.

Overseas, SMFB gained from the surging demand for its global brands such as Red Horse, boosting exports in select markets that include China and Thailand.

Meanwhile, SMFB’s spirits division drove up its revenues by 13 percent to P53.6 billion. The unit enhanced the brand recall of San Miguel spirits by spending on consumer promotions to broaden market reach.

SMFB president and CEO Ramon Ang said the objective of the company for 2024 is to build on the progress it has made. He also committed that SMFB will maintain the quality of its products in food, beer and spirits to sustain market leadership.

“We are determined to build on our gains and to continue finding ways to excite and delight our markets, while delivering the same high quality, best value products that are trusted and enjoyed by generations,” Ang said.

SMFB manufactures some of the most staple brands in local groceries like Magnolia, Purefoods, San Miguel Pale Pilsen and Ginebra San Miguel.

vuukle comment

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
2GO, the logistics and solutions company of the SM Group, has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to...
Business
fbtw
The bill to increase the national minimum wage

The bill to increase the national minimum wage

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
Preface to today’s column: I spoke before the House Committee on Labor and Employment on the above subject using but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Smart money decisions

By Marianne Go | 3 hours ago
Minimizing risks is key for all individuals who want to grow their money.
Business
fbtw

Training program on the Revised Corporation Code

3 hours ago
The Center for Global Best Practices is hosting an online training on the 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines on March 15 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Business
fbtw
Factory output growth picks up in January

Factory output growth picks up in January

By Louella Desiderio | 3 hours ago
The country’s factory output went up at a quicker pace in January from the previous month due mainly to the slower contraction...
Business
fbtw
DBP seeks capital buildup of up to P300 billion

DBP seeks capital buildup of up to P300 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines is hoping to raise its authorized capital stock to P300 billion as the bank...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with