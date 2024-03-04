^

Business

A matter of confidence

DEMAND AND SUPPLY - Boo Chanco - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2024 | 12:00am

We have been talking about attracting foreign direct investments for the longest time. It is used to justify BBM’s globe-trotting. It is cited as a good reason to revise the Constitution. But folks are neglecting the most important part: investments require confidence in the country.

It has been difficult to attract FDIs because investors lack confidence in our economy, in our government and in our future. Nowhere is this lack of investor confidence expressed daily as in our stock market. Some will say that we don’t want “hot money” or volatile portfolio investors anyway. But potential FDIs are probably taking the cue from “hot money” investors.

“Hot money” investors, by the nature of their business, are better attuned to the opportunities and dangers of having some money invested here. If these investors are not enthusiastic about our equities market or lack confidence, potential FDIs may think they must have good reasons for staying out. So, FDIs go for better options in the region.

Stock markets around the world are booming. Those in America, Europe and Japan have surged to record highs. Yet, trading in our stock market has been lackluster for quite a long time now. The locals are just trading among themselves, perhaps to pass time because there is nothing to do during trading hours. For the local bourse to get exciting again, it needs foreign portfolio investors to join the fun. But they have been leaving and not coming back.

They lost confidence in us when Duterte started cursing everyone and had his deadly drug war. There simply are things in the manner of behavior that are expected from the president of a country. Having an unhinged president is not reassuring to a potential investor.

Then Duterte started upsetting established contracts like the one for Metro Manila’s water distribution which caused confidence in doing business here to slump. When Duterte hobnobs with sleazy characters, even appointing one of these foreigners as a presidential adviser, the wrong signal is received by legitimate foreign investors.

Our big problem is thinking that potential investors simply cannot resist the prospect of investing here. That’s simply not the case. There are good competitors in the region. If an investor is spooked by Duterte’s dirty talk, it is easy to decide to build a new factory in Vietnam or Indonesia instead. If a potential investor was turned off by a demand from a congressman, governor or barangay captain for some under-the-table benefits, he can take the next flight out and go to Vietnam, as many have done.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released last January showed foreign portfolio investments registered with the central bank through authorized agent banks posted a net outflow balance of $247.3 million (P14 billion) last year, from a net inflow of $886.7 million in 2022. Not very big numbers by themselves but still a negative outflow and shows how unimportant our stock market is to serious investors in the region.

And the sad trend continues. The BSP reported last week that transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through the banking system, recorded net outflows of $76 million last January. There were $1.3 billion gross outflows and gross inflows of $1.2 billion for the month.

During the month, 62.7 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities or “hot money” ($775 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) food, beverage and tobacco], while about 37.3 percent were in peso government securities ($460 million) and the remaining [less than one percent] were in other instruments.

BBM just returned from Australia reportedly to sell our country as an investment destination. DTI claims that the BBM foreign junkets brought back $72.18 billion or nearly P4 trillion in foreign investments. The amount covers 148 projects, mostly in the sectors of renewable energy, data centers and telecommunications, manufacturing, information technology and business process management.

Of course, not a cent of those claimed investments has actually managed to put up even a sari-sari store so far. Most of those are merely covered by memos of understanding or intent to invest. Investors will come here, look around and just as quickly turn around after seeing our reality on the ground from red tape to outright demand for some baksheesh.

Perhaps, BBM should promote portfolio investments before eyeing FDIs. Once portfolio investors are convinced our country has a bright economic future, their confidence may rub off on potential FDIs. But how to win their confidence is going to be a challenge given what we have by way of politics and an inability to institute reforms in the governance of our country.

Some may say that the stock market is not a good mirror of the economy. That’s correct to a point. But it mirrors investor confidence or lack of it which long term investors look at. The stock market is forward looking. The price you are willing to pay for a stock today depends on how well you expect the company to do in the future. That is also largely dependent on whether the country is going to be a tiger economy or likely to remain an economic basket case.

The fact that portfolio investors can leave with a few strokes on a keyboard should be an incentive for BBM to always behave in a way that inspires confidence. That’s difficult for a Filipino politician to do.

 

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected]. Follow him on X or Twitter @boochanco

vuukle comment

INVESTMENTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines to achieve upper middle-income status by 2031

Philippines to achieve upper middle-income status by 2031

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is projected to be an upper middle-income economy by 2031, past the government’s target of reaching...
Business
fbtw
Prioritizing job creation over wage hikes urged

Prioritizing job creation over wage hikes urged

4 days ago
Creating more jobs is a better way to improve lives than the proposed P350 minimum wage increase by the House of Representatives,...
Business
fbtw
BDO readies SMC financial war chest for NAIA

BDO readies SMC financial war chest for NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The country’s largest bank is preparing the financing package that will fund the P122.3-billion rehabilitation of the...
Business
fbtw
More &lsquo;hot money&rsquo; exits Philippines in January

More ‘hot money’ exits Philippines in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
More foreign capital left the Philippines in January, marking the second straight month of net outflow, amid continued economic...
Business
fbtw
SMC opens NAIAx Tramo access ramp

SMC opens NAIAx Tramo access ramp

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The NAIA Expressway (NAIAx) yesterday opened its new access ramp in Pasay, providing motorists with an alternative way of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC moves to help Philippines exit from FATF gray list

SEC moves to help Philippines exit from FATF gray list

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to further raise the compliance rate among corporations for reporting beneficial...
Business
fbtw
No sugar MAV this year &ndash; SRA

No sugar MAV this year – SRA

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The government did not allow the importation of sugar at a lower tariff rate in the current minimum access volume (MAV) year...
Business
fbtw
MRT-3 concession period seen at shorter 10-15 years

MRT-3 concession period seen at shorter 10-15 years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The next operator of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 could end up with a shorter term of at least 10 years, as its role will...
Business
fbtw

Lufthansa mulls return of direct flights to Manila

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa is assessing the viability of flying back to Manila as part of its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.
Business
fbtw
Training program on construction law and contracts

Training program on construction law and contracts

1 hour ago
The Center for Global Best Practices will host a two-session MCLE-accredited online training titled “Best Practices...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with