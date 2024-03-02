Road to IPO
The Philippine Stock Exchange hosted a forum on Feb. 28 featuring CEOs who talked about how their respective initial public offerings helped accelerate the growth of their companies. Photo shows (from left) PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon, Cebu Landmasters COO Jose Franco Soberano, Raslag Corp. CFO Robert Gerard Nepomuceno, Cebu Landmasters president and CEO Jose Soberano III, Wilcon president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao, Philequity Management Inc. vice president Miguel Agarao, Securities and Exchange Commission chairperson Emilio Aquino and PSE COO Roel Refran.
