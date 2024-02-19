^

Business

Vista Land’s innovative projects boost Manila’s investment draw

The Philippine Star
February 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Vista Residences’ stunning vertical communities offer plush living spaces designed for the more sophisticated tastes of global Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — With a robust economy supported by government initiatives, a prime location in the metro, and a rich tapestry of educational, cultural, and historic landmarks, Manila has positioned itself as a hotspot for lucrative real estate deals.

Proudly contributing to Manila’s property investment potential is Vista Land, the trusted developer of top-tier high-rise properties such as Plumeria Heights, Kizuna Heights, and Vista GL Taft on Taft Avenue; Bradbury Heights in Sta. Cruz; Sky Arts Manila in Malate; Vista Recto on Recto Avenue; and Tennyson Heights in Quiapo.

These condo towers stand out not only for their sleek, modern architectural designs but also for their proximity to universities and colleges in the Manila area. Their strategic location presents a large opportunity for investors to tap their high rental income potential, given that there will always be a strong demand for housing from students, faculty members, and other stakeholders in the education sector.

Vista’s condos likewise tout access to Manila’s diverse commercial and business centers that include Divisoria, the bustling bargain hunters’ such as Manila’s Chinatown, a haven for foodies; and the lively dining and bar-hopping district of Ermita and Malate.

On the other hand, residents who would opt to stick close to the warmth and comfort of home may benefit from Vista condominiums’ security and recreational amenities such as fitness facilities, study halls, swimming pools, function rooms, and 24-hour CCTV coverage.

“Our prime developments will always be at the forefront of Manila’s evolving real estate landscape,” said Teresa Tumbaga, Vista Land division head.

“We therefore urge investors to check out the aforementioned Vista condo projects and get a chance to participate in the city’s dynamic and promising property market.”

