LIST: Flights canceled on February 18
February 18, 2024 | 11:47am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority announced on Sunday the cancellation of several flights because of inclement weather.
The following flights have been grounded as of 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
