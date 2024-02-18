LIST: Flights canceled on February 18

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority announced on Sunday the cancellation of several flights because of inclement weather.

The following flights have been grounded as of 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.