^

Business

Court order stalls Central Luzon power line works

Patrick Miguel - The Philippine Star
February 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Court order stalls Central Luzon power line works
The sun bid goodbye for the day as viewed from Tagaytay City on January 7, 2024.
STAR / Anthony Abad

MANILA, Philippines — The completion of a critical power transmission line in Central Luzon has been stalled following a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC).

The TRO filed by Phirst Park Homes Inc. (PPHI) was directed at the construction of a portion of the Hermosa-San Jose (HSJ) 500-kilovolt line that span the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan being undertaken by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), the country’s sole power grid operator.

“Regrettably, it appears that the petition filed by PPHI is merely one of its tactics to obstruct NGCP from finalizing the project, despite numerous rounds of negotiations and proposed out-of-court settlements between the involved parties,” NGCP said in a statement.

It also claimed that PPHI “continually tried to block despite valid permits and writs of possession under NGCP’s favor.”

According to the power transmission grid operator, they reached out to PPHI “to settle the issue amicably,” and negotiations are ongoing.

PPHI has yet to comment on the energy firm’s statement.

The P10.2-billion project, energized on May 27, 2023, aims to strengthen transmission services and accommodate new bulk power generation from the Bataan area.

The project also involves the construction of a new 500-kV substation, allowing better voltage regulation and power transfer from existing 230-kV facilities within the area.

The transmission line currently has a transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts, a quarter of the intended 8,000 MW that cannot be accomplished due to the TRO.

“NGCP made it clear to PPHI that the HSJ is an energy project of national significance, and its completion and energization are critical to prevent Luzon-wide power interruptions,” the power grid operator said.

vuukle comment

CENTRAL LUZON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Terrific opportunities&rsquo; ahead for Philippines &ndash; US official

‘Terrific opportunities’ ahead for Philippines – US official

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is seen treading the right path with “terrific opportunities” ahead that make it eligible again...
Business
fbtw
As door closes for Sky, window opens for Converge

As door closes for Sky, window opens for Converge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Is cable TV in the Philippines dead? Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. thinks otherwise, as it plans to even...
Business
fbtw
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly

Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly

By Elodie Mazein | 9 hours ago
With the latest Boeing crisis, airlines are staring down more delays, a familiar problem in a market in which both the US...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific shelves plans for Saudi, China flights

Cebu Pacific shelves plans for Saudi, China flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is focusing its international expansion within East and Southeast Asia this year, shelving plans...
Business
fbtw
5th oil price hike set February 6

5th oil price hike set February 6

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Oil firms will implement an oil price hike for the fifth straight week.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AUB profit hits record high in 2023

AUB profit hits record high in 2023

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
Rebisco-led Asia United Bank and its subsidiaries boosted earnings by 32 percent to a record high of P8.3 billion in 2023,...
Business
fbtw

InstaPay money transfers swell to P5 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
Real-time fund transfers via InstaPay jumped by 45 percent to P5 trillion last year as volume surged by 56 percent to 838.56 million, BancNet said.
Business
fbtw
BPI sees stronger credit growth

BPI sees stronger credit growth

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
Bank of the Philippine Islands expects a robust growth in credit this year amid the country’s economic expansion and...
Business
fbtw
Philippine still lags in mobile internet speed

Philippine still lags in mobile internet speed

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 56 minutes ago
The Philippines logged one of the best improvements in mobile internet speed in Asia Pacific in 2023, but the country is far...
Business
fbtw

Brunei to outsource IPOPHL patent services

By Catherine Talavera | 56 minutes ago
Brunei Darussalam has tapped the Philippines to provide search and examination services for patent applications.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with