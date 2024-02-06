^

Business

‘Mass transport to boost economy’

The Philippine Star
February 6, 2024 | 12:00am
The group is committed to helping the government facilitate people’s mobility either for work or leisure, to help spur economic activities, said businesswoman Olivia Yanson, co-founder of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC).
MANILA, Philippines — Mass transportation is key to economic growth in the Philippines, said the Yanson Group, owner of the biggest bus conglomerate in the Philippines.

“Mobility directly translates into a bigger demand for public transport. The Yanson Group commits to providing safe, dependable and affordable transport solutions,” said the Yanson matriarch during the annual stockholders’ meeting of Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. (GBTI) on Feb. 5, 2024, in Bacolod City.

GBTI executives Olivia Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Dumancas, Lawyer Collin Derk Y. Isidto, Hernan Omecillo and Danny Lorenton were re-elected as members of the board during the stockholders’ meeting.

An organizational meeting followed, and the board re-appointed Leo Rey Yanson as chairman and president, and Olivia Yanson as treasurer and corporate secretary of the bus company.

Ceres Transport Inc. (CTI), another company under the Yanson Group, also held a separate stockholders’ meeting on the same date. Re-elected board members were Olivia Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Dumancas, Charles Dumancas, Rey Ardo, Daniel Nicolas Golez, Arvin John Villaruel, Anita Chua, Joseph Ellery Villanueva, Hernan Omecillo and Alfredo Ligo.

The newly elected CTI directors re-appointed Leo Rey Yanson as chairman and president, while Olivia Yanson was re-appointed as treasurer and corporate secretary.

