SB Finance bags Asian Management Excellence Awards 2024

Photo shows (from left) SB Finance chief risk officer Dominic Notario, marketing and communications head Anna Disini and CEO Abigail Dans-Casanova receiving the trophy from a representative of the Asian Management Excellence Awards 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — SB Finance has been recognized by the Asian Management Excellence Awards 2024 with the citation “Philippines - Team of the Year - Financial Services” during the awarding ceremony held recently in Bangkok, Thailand. The recognition celebrates the company’s achievements, highlighting the remarkable contributions of the team to the success and growth of the organization.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Abigail Dans-Casanova, CEO of SB Finance. “It is a testament to our talented team’s hard work, our innovative products and our dedication to providing accessible financing solutions that empower Filipinos to achieve their goals.”

Founded in 2020 through a partnership between Thailand’s Krungsri Bank and the Philippines’ Security Bank, SB Finance has introduced groundbreaking loan products catered to the needs of the Philippine market.

SB Finance is one of the winners selected among participating companies across Asia for its innovative spirit and dedication to improving lives through financial inclusion. Hailed as the sole winner in its category, the company was recognized for its understanding of the unique challenges Filipinos face in accessing financial assistance, positioning SB Finance as an indispensable partner for consumers.

The company has also achieved exponential growth by leveraging the expertise of senior leadership, and harnessing synergies between the partner banks.

Last year, SB Finance also earned several accolades, including Best Digital Consumer Lending in the Philippines from the Asian Banker Philippines Award 2023, and a Silver Awards for Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising by the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, the Asian Management Excellence Awards is an event that celebrates the finest business leaders, innovators and companies in Asia. Presented by Asian Business Review Magazine, it acknowledges the outstanding achievements of business leaders, innovators and companies across 50 countries.

This year’s evaluation process included distinguished representatives from KPMG Singapore, Ernst and Young Advisory Pte. Ltd. and PwC Singapore.