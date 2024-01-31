^

SM Foundation College Scholarship Application opens February 1

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2024 | 12:00am
SM Foundation College Scholarship Application opens February 1
Proud SM scholar Cyril shares that with her scholarship, she is able to focus on getting quality college education without financial worries.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The SM College Scholarship Program, pioneered by the visionary Henry Sy Sr., has transformed the lives of over 4,000 graduates, empowering them to hone their skills and uplift their family from the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

Continuing the mission of the SM group founder, SM Foundation will once again open the scholarship application for academic year 2024-2025 from February 1 to March 31, 2024.

Foothold for deserving youth

The SM scholarship extends a helping hand to senior high school graduates from both public and private schools. Private school applicants should be DepEd voucher beneficiaries who completed Grade 10 in a public school.

Beyond alleviating financial burdens through full tuition coverage, the program provides a monthly allowance and part-time job opportunities within the SM group during semestral breaks.

A wide-ranging scholarship program, the SM College Scholarship is open to students aiming to pursue degrees in computer science, engineering, business, accounting and education at partner colleges and universities nationwide.

The SM scholarship goes beyond academics. Scholars are immersed in activities that foster personal development and teamwork, ensuring they emerge as well-rounded individuals prepared for the real world.

SM Foundation opens the SM College Scholarship Application academic year 2024-2025 from Feb. 1 to March 31 to empower deserving youth across the Philippines.

Taking the first step

Cyril Anne Tatoy is one of the many students who braved last year’s application and is currently dedicated to improving her family’s quality of life by pursuing her studies.

“The application process was easy, considering that the submission of requirements and the qualifying exam took place online, from the comfort of our homes. Little did I realize that a simple click on my phone would wield such an extraordinary opportunity to partake in a life-changing scholarship grant,” she said.

Now enrolled at the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Cyril is pursuing her dream of becoming a science educator. For her, the scholarship provided her the freedom from financial worries and allowed her to fully focus on her studies.

She tells aspiring scholars: “I encourage you to view the scholarship application as a reflection of your dedication, capability and discipline in your studies. It is crucial to approach this opportunity with integrity and honesty throughout the application process. Your genuine intentions will undoubtedly pave the way for heartfelt success, aligning with the vision you have for your future. Remember, qualifying for this scholarship is not just a privilege but a true blessing that can turn your aspirations into reality.”

Since its inception in 1993, SM Foundation has remained steadfast in its goal of providing quality education to determined students like Cyril, aiming to uplift Filipino families, one scholar at a time.

 

 

To learn more about the SM Foundation’s Scholarship Application, visit https://www.sm-foundation.org/what_we_do/college-scholarship-program/ or follow @SMFoundationInc.

SM COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
