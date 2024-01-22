Gasoline, diesel prices to hike on January 23

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement an increase on pump prices on Tuesday, for the third consecutive week.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, said that they would implement the following price increase on fuel products:

Diesel prices - Up by P0.95 per liter

Gasoline prices - Up by 1.30 per liter

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, will have no movement.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Last week, oil companies also implemented an increase in pump prices. Diesel and kerosene prices were up by P0.90 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.30 per liter.