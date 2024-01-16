^

Business

Year-end tax compliance reminders

TOP OF MIND - Mikaella Pauline Hidalgo - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Year-end tax compliance reminders
Stock image of folders.
Stock Up / Sarah Pflug

With the holidays over, the decorations cleaned up, and the excitement from parties fading. It is time to get back on track on the compliance tasks needed to be accomplished. Businesses should be mindful of the various year-end tax compliance requirements with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) carried over to the new year, as non-compliance or late filing could lead to applicable penalties.

Taxpayers are well aware that prior to using any books of accounts, they are required to register their books with the BIR. Under Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 3-2023, all books of accounts shall be registered online with the BIR’s Online Registration and Update System (ORUS). With that, taxpayers are required to set up an ORUS account in order to use the said online registration facility. The ORUS will generate a QR stamp that can be affixed to the first page of the manual books of accounts and permanently bound loose leaf books of account. In case of computerized books of accounts, the QR stamp will be affixed to the transmittal letter to the BIR, detailing the contents of the USB flash drive where the books of accounts and other accounting records are stored.

Existing business taxpayers are required to register their new set of manual books of accounts prior to the full consumption or prior to using up the pages of their previously registered books. New sets of manual books of accounts are not required to be registered every year, but taxpayers may opt to register yearly, provided that the new sets of manual books are registered before its use. For taxpayers using loose leaf books of accounts, they should have already registered their books with the BIR last Jan. 15 via the ORUS, as the deadline is on or before Jan. 15 of every year in case of taxpayers adopting a calendar year. Taxpayers with registered computerized books of accounts are required to annually submit the soft copy of their books within 30 days after the end of each taxable year (i.e., on or before Jan. 30 of every year in case of taxpayers adopting a calendar year).

Aside from books, another annual compliance matter is the submission of Annual Information Returns (i.e., BIR form nos. 1604-C, 1604-F, and 1604-E) and their related alphabetical lists (alphalist).

Employers who have deducted withholding tax on compensation (WTC) from their employees shall file the BIR form no. 1604-C, together with the alphalist of employees while withholding agents who have subjected their income payments to final withholding tax (FWT) or fringe benefits tax shall file BIR form no. 1604-F, together with the alphalist of payees/employees. Both BIR form nos. 1604-C and 1604-F shall be filed on or before Jan. 31. On the other hand, withholding agents who have deducted expanded withholding tax (EWT) on its income payments shall file BIR form no. 1604-E and submit the related alphalist of payees on or before March 1.

For taxpayers utilizing the electronic filing and payment system (eFPS), note that the BIR announced in RMC 62-2023 the availability of BIR form nos. 1604-C, 1604-E and 1604-F in the eFPS. In case of unavailability of the new forms in the taxpayer’s eFPS account, RMC 18-2021 provides that eFPS filers shall use the new version of subject forms in the latest Offline eBIRForms package. This RMC is aligned with RMC 4-2021 which provides for the use of eBIRForms in case the newly created forms are not yet available in the eFPS, but already available in the eBIRForms. Nonetheless, as RMC 18-2021 specifically covers annual information returns for the calendar year 2020, affected eFPS taxpayers should keep an eye out on advisories from the BIR as to any recent workaround guidelines on the filing of the said forms.

Previously, all registered taxpayers doing business shall file and pay an annual registration fee (ARF) amounting to P500 for every head office branch and separate or distinct establishment or place of business on or before Jan. 31 of every year. With the passage of Republic Act (RA) 11976 or the Ease of Paying Taxes Act into law, taxpayers are no longer required to file and pay an ARF. The BIR issued an advisory that it will cease to collect the ARF effective on Jan. 22. Taxpayers with existing BIR Certificate of Registration (COR) that includes registration fee shall remain valid. But taxpayers have the discretion to update or replace their COR at the Revenue District Office where they are registered on or before Dec. 31, 2024.

Taxpayers should always keep abreast of the developments in compliance requirements and adjust to changes as they are implemented. Whether the change comes in the form of a law, rules or regulations, the burden falls on taxpayers to be informed of advisories and to monitor relevant issuances in order to be compliant and avoid the imposition of penalties.

 

 

Mikaella Pauline M. Hidalgo is a tax associate under the tax group of KPMG in the Philippines (R.G. Manabat & Co.), a Philippine partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. The firm has been recognized as a Tier 1 in transfer pricing practice and in general corporate tax practice by the International Tax Review. For more information, you may reach out to Mikaella Pauline M. Hidalgo or Mary Karen E. Quizon-Sakkam through [email protected], social media or visit www.home.kpmg/ph.

This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice to a specific issue or entity. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent KPMG International or KPMG in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

TAX COMPLIANCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
World's richest five men double fortune since 2020 &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest five men double fortune since 2020 — Oxfam

8 hours ago
The world's wealthiest five men have more than doubled their fortune since 2020, the charity Oxfam said on Monday, as it...
Business
fbtw
Another oil price hike set on January 16

Another oil price hike set on January 16

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Oil firms will observe an oil price increase in the third week of January.
Business
fbtw
GCash targets to go public in H2

GCash targets to go public in H2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
E-wallet leader GCash is preparing to offer its shares to the public in the second half of the year as it pushes on with its...
Business
fbtw
Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Inc. has set its sights on cornering up to 20 percent of the market for mobile users, as...
Business
fbtw
Inflation still top concern for Pinoys

Inflation still top concern for Pinoys

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Despite inflation easing in December, it remains the top concern for many Filipinos as prices of rice, the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NCR construction materials price growth eases in 2023

NCR construction materials price growth eases in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Retail price growth of construction materials in Metro Manila eased in 2023 from the previous year as all commodity groups...
Business
fbtw
Converge allots P5 billion for data centers

Converge allots P5 billion for data centers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. will allocate up to P5 billion for the delivery of data centers in the next...
Business
fbtw
SEC updates and compliance for 2024

SEC updates and compliance for 2024

1 hour ago
The implementing rules and regulations of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019...
Business
fbtw
ACEN issues corporate guarantee on subsidiary&rsquo;s loans

ACEN issues corporate guarantee on subsidiary’s loans

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, has issued corporate guarantee in support of loans amounting to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with