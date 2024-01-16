T-bill rates up across the board

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) yesterday awarded all of the P15 billion in Treasury bills (T-bills) up for auction, cutting the two straight weeks that the agency upsized its borrowing.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has cut its two consecutive weeks of increased borrowing from local investors, returning within the regular program for short-term debts as rates went up across the board.

Yesterday’s auction was oversubscribed by 2.88 times as demand reached P43.19 billion.

Broken down, rates for the 91-day T-bills went up by 12.4 basis points to 5.226 percent from 5.102 percent a week ago, while yields for the 182-day securities increased by 10.3 basis points to 5.685 percent from 5.582 percent. The average rate for the 364-day papers was also higher, rising by 2.6 basis points to settle at 5.999 percent.

All of the short-term securities received bids over and above their P5 billion offers. Tenders for the three-month, six-month and one-year papers amounted to P13.75 billion, P13.06 billion and P16.38 billion, respectively.

“The auction was 2.9 times oversubscribed, attracting P43.2 billion in total tenders, and with its decision, the committee raised the full program of P15 billion for the auction,” the BTr said.

The BTr plans to borrow P195 billion from domestic investors this month. From this, P75 billion will be raised from the auction of short-dated bonds.