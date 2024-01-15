^

Business

Philippines eyes $3.82 million sales from German trade fair

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines eyes $3.82 million sales from German trade fair
Workers arrange cans on the production line of canned sardines inside a manufacturing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas on March 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is targeting to generate $3.82 million in sales from its participation in an international consumer goods trade fair in Germany, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) said it is aiming to generate higher sales this year at the Ambiente in Messe Frankfurt, Germany as more Filipino brands are set to participate.

It added that a total of 40 accomplished and up-and-coming Filipino brands and manufacturers are set to participate at the trade show through the Design Philippines banner.

“The Philippine delegation is set to conquer the European market by offering a diverse product selection. With a strong focus on sustainability, many of the products are made of ceramics, clay, weaved fiber, resin, and wood,” the CITEM said.

CITEM said this year’s Ambiente presents contemporary perspectives on modern lifestyle – taking on circular design, careful use of resources, rediscoveries from the archives, and new innovations as key inspirations.

“After CITEM’s successful participation overseas, including Ambiente, in previous years, Design Philippines has seen a continuous growth in the export sales, inquiries, and number of buyers from the region,” CITEM executive director Edward Fereira said.

“We are beyond excited to expand our offerings with more exhibitors and two partner provinces for this edition,” he added.

In a   bid to highlight crafts from different provinces in the country, Design Philippines spotlights Antique and Quirino for the Germany-based sourcing show. Both provinces are known for making use of their abundant natural materials in creating functional home and lifestyle pieces.

Antique Province will bring 10 local manufacturers of textiles, looms, and home decor to participate in the trade fair, the CITEM said.

It highlighted that the province worked with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) and DTI-Antique in developing their products that had been initially showcased in Manila FAME 2023.

Meanwhile, Quirino will feature intricate fossilized flowers, bags, fashion items, furniture, and handmade decor, such as wood carvings, from their local communities, as a total of 11 brands are set to represent the province during the international trade fair.

The CITEM said this would be the seventh run of DESIGN Philippines in Ambiente since 2016.

vuukle comment

DTI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Packaging trade show to support MSME development efforts – DTI

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Regional Operations Group of the Department of Trade and Industry expressed support for the upcoming ProPak Philippines trade show, emphasizing its potential to offer opportunities for innovation and improvement...
Business
fbtw
REIT revival looms this year

REIT revival looms this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stock market investors may see a revival of the real estate investment trust (REIT) market this year.
Business
fbtw
Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President M...
Business
fbtw

How young are you?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When I meet young people and am curious to know their age, I would ask: “How young are you?” This time, the question expands to a broader base.
Business
fbtw
Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The total resources of the country’s financial system went up by almost 10 percent to breach the P30-trillion level,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market gets ready for earnings results

Market gets ready for earnings results

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The stock market is priming up for the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2023 corporate earnings starting this week...
Business
fbtw
GCash targets to go public in H2

GCash targets to go public in H2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
E-wallet leader GCash is preparing to offer its shares to the public in the second half of the year as it pushes on with its...
Business
fbtw
Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Inc. has set its sights on cornering up to 20 percent of the market for mobile users, as...
Business
fbtw

Foreign funds return strongly

By Wilson Sy | 2 hours ago
After a prolonged absence, global investors are making a notable comeback in the Philippine markets.
Business
fbtw

Bastonero

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
The biggest problem of the President is keeping tabs on the progress of his programs.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with