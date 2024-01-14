IRR for new PPP Code in the works

MANILA, Philippines — The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center is seeking inputs from stakeholders for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the PPP Code.

In a notice posted on its website, the PPP Center said it is inviting stakeholders to give their inputs and comments to be considered for the drafting of the PPP Code IRR.

Republic Act 11966 or the PPP Code of the Philippines, which was signed into law last Dec.5, seeks to provide a more competitive and enabling environment for PPPs.

The law was among the government’s priority legislative measures for approval last year.

It is expected to clarify ambiguities in the existing Build-Operate-Transfer Law, which was last amended in 1994, as well as other existing PPP legal frameworks.

It is also expected to address bottlenecks and challenges that affect the implementation of PPPs.

The law took effect last Dec.23.

Under the law, the IRR Committee is tasked to issue the PPP Code’s IRR within 90 calendar days from its effectivity.

As such, the IRR of the PPP Code is expected to be issued by March 23 this year and will take effect by early second quarter.

Last Jan. 5, the PPP Code IRR Committee conducted its first meeting to approve an initial set of policies to be subjected to public consultations within the current quarter.

An information session and consultation on the PPP Code and its IRR is scheduled on Jan. 23.

Stakeholders can provide their inputs through the form provided in the PPP Center’s website.