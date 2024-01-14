^

Business

ICTSI outlines net zero plan

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2024 | 12:00am
ICTSI outlines net zero plan
ICTSI’s flagship Manila International Container Terminal

MANILA, Philippines — Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has pledged to scale down its carbon footprint by 26 percent by 2030 as part of measures to become net zero.

In a disclosure before the Philippine Stock Exchange, ICTSI outlined the steps it will take to get to net zero by 2050 as mandated by the Paris Agreement.

As a first step, ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez announced that the company aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent for every container it moves by 2030, benchmarked against the 2021 baseline.”

ICTSI plans to achieve this target by reducing its carbon emissions in both the logistics business and power supply. The company is also assessing its carbon footprint across operations and aims to create an inventory by 2025.

“Our commitment to decarbonization targets marks an important step on our journey to become a more sustainable company. As part of this, we are actively implementing initiatives to maximize energy and resource efficiency, reduce carbon intensity and lower emissions,” Gonzalez said.

 ICTSI likewise  committed to review its actions on a regular basis, updating the targets based on discoveries in climate science to ensure that the company stays sustainable.

 Gonzalez said ICTSI has attained carbon neutrality – or the balance between emitting and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere – in four terminals in the Americas.

In particular, ICTSI is operating carbon neutral at the Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador; Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico; and Tecon Suape and Rio Brasil Terminal, both in Brazil.

In the Philippines, ICTSI deployed 40 hybrid RTG cranes at the Manila International Container Terminal and two units at the Mindanao Container Terminal. Similar hybrid equipment were also stationed at the Matadi Gateway Terminal in the Democratic People’s Republic of Congo and at the South Pacific International Container Terminal in Papua New Guinea.

Based on data from the International Energy Agency, logistics emits more than a third of carbon emissions globally, making it the largest emitting sector in developed countries. In 2022, the sector increased its carbon footprint by three percent as economies reopened their borders to foreign trade.

Worse, logistics grew its carbon wastes by an average of 1.7 percent annually between 1990 and 2022.

With this, the sector has to cut carbon emissions by over three percent every year to 2030 to keep on track with the objectives set in the Paris Agreement.

vuukle comment

ICTSI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China deflation extends into a third straight month in December

China deflation extends into a third straight month in December

1 day ago
Deflation in China continued for the third month in a row in December, according to official figures released on Friday, bucking...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC to finish P200 billion solar project by 2027

SPNEC to finish P200 billion solar project by 2027

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SP New Energy Corp. is eyeing to fully complete the world’s largest solar project by 2027.
Business
fbtw

The leader you wish you never had

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Simon Sinek is one of my favorite authors and speakers. He is articulate, charming, and has this winsome personality that would make you comfortable in his presence. Conversing with him some years ago left me an...
Business
fbtw
It&rsquo;s about time

It’s about time

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
On Jan. 2, 2024, a day after New Year’s Day, Western Visayas was plunged into total darkness due to a widespread power...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone regulator wooing more Japan investors

Ecozone regulator wooing more Japan investors

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is eyeing to grow investments from Japanese investors to as much as P80 billion this...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

How young are you?

By Francis J. Kong | 5 hours ago
When I meet young people and am curious to know their age, I would ask: “How young are you?” This time, the question expands to a broader base.
Business
fbtw

Air travel is back

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 5 hours ago
The International Air Transport Association has announced that as of November 2023, air travel demand already topped 99 percent of 2019 levels.
Business
fbtw
Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
Newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President M...
Business
fbtw
Meralco warns vs discounts in paying bills via social media

Meralco warns vs discounts in paying bills via social media

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has warned the public against scammers claiming that customers can pay their electric bills through...
Business
fbtw
Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The total resources of the country’s financial system went up by almost 10 percent to breach the P30-trillion level,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with