ASEAN to remain among fastest growing regions

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is likely to continue to see strong growth this year and remain among the fastest growing regions in the decade ahead, S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

“The near-term outlook is for continued strong growth in the ASEAN region in 2024, helped by resilient domestic demand and some improvement in exports of goods and services,” Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a report.

He said a gradual pickup in merchandise exports expected this year, after the significant downturn last year due to weak demand in key consumer markets in Western Europe and mainland China, would also support growth in the region.

As a number of central banks in ASEAN are expected to start easing monetary policy this year, he said such would help provide some stimulus for economic growth.

He said the Philippines is among the countries expected to have continued rapid economic growth, helped by the anticipated gradual easing of monetary policy this year.

“Over the next decade, the ASEAN region is therefore expected to continue to be one of the fastest growing regions of the global economy and an increasingly important growth engine for Asia-Pacific,’’ he said.

Indonesia, which is already ASEAN’s largest economy, is expected to become one of the world’s leading emerging markets over the next decade, while the Philippines and Vietnam will join the grouping of the largest emerging markets by 2035.

S&P Global Market Intelligence expects ASEAN’s growth in the medium-term to be supported by the continued expansion in private consumption in countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In addition, governments’ infrastructure spending is expected to provide a boost to the overall pace of growth in domestic demand.

“Southeast Asia is also expected to become an increasingly important destination for foreign direct investment inflows, as multinationals diversify their supply chains to benefit from a growing number of competitive advantages in the ASEAN region,” Biswas said.

As domestic consumer markets in large APAC economies such as mainland China and India continue to expand, he said demand for ASEAN’s raw materials, intermediate goods and final manufactured products would likely grow.

He said the sustained firm economic growth in many of Asia’s largest emerging markets would also help boost demand for a wide range of ASEAN exports.

“Intra-ASEAN trade is also expected to show sustained rapid growth, buoyed by rapid growth in large and fast-growing Southeast Asian nations, notably Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam,” he said.

He said electronics production, which is an important part of the manufacturing export sector for many ASEAN economies including the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, would be supported by key growth drivers including the continued 5G rollout, which will support demand for 5G mobile phones, as well as for electronics products that integrate artificial intelligence capabilities.

The ASEAN manufacturing sector is also expected to benefit from the global shift to electric vehicles.

Biswas said the tourism industry’s recovery following the pandemic is another important growth driver of ASEAN exports in the medium term.

“This will help a number of ASEAN economies where tourism contributes a significant share of total GDP (gross domestic product), including Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore,” he said.