CREBA hands out awards in golden year celebration

MANILA, Philippines — The Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Association Inc. (CREBA), the country’s oldest and largest property advocacy group, handed out awards to the best developers of the decade and trailblazers in the industry during its golden founding anniversary celebration recently.

At its 50th jubilee gala, CREBA honored Ayala Land Inc. as Exemplary Developer of National Distinction and Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. as Exemplary Developer of National Significance.

According to CREBA national president Noel Cariño, the awards exemplify the group’s advocacy for social impact, innovation, sustainability, adaptation and financial success in real estate development.

Real estate builders, according to CREBA, are “creators of community, where families can raise their children and live productively in a livable, safe, sustainable and resilient environment.”

For North and Central Luzon, Hausland’s Fiesta Communities in Dau and San Rafael won in both the low-cost and economic residential categories, while Apec Homes was adjudged the best socialized housing developer.

For Southern Tagalog, Homeowners Dev. Corp. won for economic housing while the open market plum went to The Villages project of Aboitiz Land.

SMDC Green 2 in Dasmariñas, Cavite received the vertical residential award; Brittany Crosswinds of Vista Land got the mixed-use and township citation; while Sta. Lucia Land’s Palo Alto topped the leisure farm and residential category.

For Visayas, Cebu Landmasters won under economic housing, Filinvest Cebu under open market housing and Aboitiz Amoa under the vertical open market segment.

In Mindanao, Italpinas Verona topped in horizontal economic residences while Italpinas Primavera was cited as top condominium developer. The mixed-use and township award went to Pueblo de Oro township development.

SMDC Shore won in the National Capital Region’s vertical residential category; Filinvest Sorrento for open market condominium; DMCI Lumiere for mid- to upper-mid market condominium; Robinsons Land-Bridgetown for mixed-use and township; and Federal Land for Hyatt BGC under luxury and hospitality.