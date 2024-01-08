^

Minimal oil price hike set this week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 8, 2024 | 11:26am
Minimal oil price hike set this week
This photo shows a gasoline attendant returning a gasoline pump.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement minimal movement on oil prices on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, said that they will implement the following increase on fuel products:

  • Gasoline and diesel prices - Up by P0.10 per liter
  • Kerosene prices - Up by P0.10 per liter

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day. 

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Last week, oil companies cut pump prices. There were price rollbacks of P0.10 per liter, P0.35 per liter, and P1.40 per liter on gasoline, diesel and kerosene products, respectively.

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICE WATCH

OIL PRICES
