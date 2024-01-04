^

Business

Metrobank extends waiver of fees on small transactions

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Metrobank extends waiver of fees on small transactions

MANILA, Philippines —  Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) has extended the waiver on the fees imposed on small-value transactions by another six months or until end-June this year.

The bank said fund transfers worth P1,000 and below via InstaPay using the new Metrobank app is free until June 30.

Metrobank initially waived the InstaPay fees for transactions below P1,000 until Dec. 31, 2023.

Last month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) disallowed banks and financial institutions to raise fees on electronic fund transfers via InstaPay and PESONet until charges on small value transactions are lifted.

The central bank’s Monetary Board issued Resolution 1599 last Dec. 7 maintaining the moratorium on InstaPay and PESONet fees that was implemented since Dec. 28, 2021.

As part of its efforts to promote digitalization, the regulator issued Memorandum M-2021-071 in December 2021 instructing financial institutions that participate in the InstaPay and PESONet automated clearing houses not to increase their fund transfer fees.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. earlier said the moratorium on fee increases for InstaPay and PESONet transactions would be lifted once zero fees are operationalized by the payment industry for small e-payments.

Remolona has been urging banks and financial institutions to waive the fees for small-value electronic fund transfers or those amounting to below P1,000.

The BSP chief said the regulator would continue to work with the payments industry to lower, if not eliminate, fees imposed on small electronic payments.

“Accordingly, the moratorium on fee increases for InstaPay and PESONet transactions shall be lifted, subject to BSP review, once zero fees are operationalized by the payments industry for small e-payments,” Remolona said.

vuukle comment

METROBANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
An EV alternative

An EV alternative

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The jeepney modernization program that is hotly debated these days is a program inherited from the previous administration....
Business
fbtw
Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The government ramped up its debt payments by more than 50 percent as of end-November last year, settling about 99 percent...
Business
fbtw
Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

By Cat Barton | 7 hours ago
Early starts to workdays and late finishes are routine in South Korea, a country notorious for its hard-driving corporate...
Business
fbtw
SEC conducts audit on Seedin

SEC conducts audit on Seedin

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a special audit on Seedin Technology Inc. after the crowdfunding entity...
Business
fbtw
First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government upsized its first short-term securities auction for the year as investors’ asking rates were generally...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE to introduce more products

PSE to introduce more products

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is laying the groundwork for new products and services this year to inject more life into...
Business
fbtw
ACEN completes acquisition of shares in Indonesia assets

ACEN completes acquisition of shares in Indonesia assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. has completed its acquisition of shares in wind projects under development in Indonesia.
Business
fbtw
IEMOP starts pilot stage for reserve market

IEMOP starts pilot stage for reserve market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines has commenced with the pilot stage of the reserve market in...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project

Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The consortium of Manila Water Co. Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Manila Water Philippine Ventures said its concession...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with